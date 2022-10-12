Who are the new UHRC members?

Parliament on Monday vetted three members of the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) whom President Museveni appointed in September.

They include Mr Simeo Nsubuga, the former police spokesperson and Kasanda South MP, Col (Rtd) Steven Basaliza, a one-time commissioner and former Burahya MP, and Mr Omara Apita, the former commissioner for physical education.

Unlike Col Basaliza, who has previously served with the commission, Mr Nsubuga is a new entrant.

Shortly after being vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Monday, Mr Nsubuga told journalists that he would work to protect the rights of all Ugandans.

“You are aware they quoted a number of annual reports of the commission where they mention police as the lead agency in violating the rights of Ugandans, but I have assured them (committee) that considering my experience and qualifications, ...I will be at the forefront of protecting, defending, and observing the rights of Uganda,” he said.

Col Basaliza said the members of the security forces found culpable for human rights abuses should be held personally liable for their indiscretions.

“We should intensify our work and ensure that errant officers in security forces are brought to book. I promise the country that we shall not leave any stone unturned. We shall go for those people who are misbehaving under the pretext of the forces they are serving,” he said.

“It may not be the general force but individuals, and they will be punished accordingly. There is a law which was passed in 2019 - the human rights enforcement law which says an individual must be held liable, not and institution so we cannot allow that,” he added.

Col Basaliza holds a Masters degree in human rights law and a bachelors degree in management.