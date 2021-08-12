WHO asks rich countries to donate Covid vaccines

From the 1,725,280 doses of vaccines Uganda has received through donations, about 1,155, 265 have been administered, making the national vaccine coverage stand at around 5 percent, considering the target population of 21.9 million or only 2.6 per cent when going by the estimated total population of 45 million

By Tonny Abet More by this Author

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for a suspension on booster vaccines in rich nations for Covid-19 until at least the end of September to allow for at least 10 per cent of the population in every country to be vaccinated.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief, in a statement warned that poorer nations are falling behind, saying there needs to be a reversal so that the majority of vaccines are directed to lower-income countries.

“I understand the concern of all governments to protect their people from the Delta variant. But we cannot accept countries that have already used most of the global supply of vaccines using even more of it,” he said.

His remarks come at a time when some developed countries such as Canada have vaccinated more than 70 per cent of their population against Covid-19, while majority of developing countries, Uganda inclusive, have inoculated less than 10 per cent.

Uganda, one of the countries struggling to get vaccines, has only managed to vaccinate about 5 per cent of the 21.9 million it targets to vaccinate, which is a big threat to the plan to fully reopen the economy.

Plans for third dose

Advertisement

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported earlier that despite the worrying disparity in global vaccine coverage, a number of nations, including Israel and Germany have announced plans to administer the third dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Statistics from ourworldindata.org as of yesterday, out of the 4.48 billion doses of Covid-19 vaccines administered globally so far, only 1.1 per cent of people in low-income countries have received at least one dose.

From the 1,725,280 doses of vaccines Uganda has received through donations, about 1,155, 265 have been administered, making the national vaccine coverage stand at around 5 percent, considering the target population of 21.9 million or only 2.6 per cent when going by the estimated total population of 45 million.

But of those vaccinated, majority have only received a single dose.

This is several times below the ourworldindata.org’s average global vaccine coverage of 30.2 per cent that has received at least one dose, and 15.7 percent that has been fully vaccinated.

Uganda has so far endured two Covid-19 lockdowns following the spikes in Covid-19 infections and hospitalisations, partly resulting from low vaccine coverage.

The government said the lockdowns have greatly affected livelihood and the economy.

The Ministry of Health has persistently complained that they have failed to access vaccines despite having money to purchase.

The countr y became frustrated last year after the Serum Institute of India, which Uganda was hoping to acquire 18 million doses of Astrazeneca vaccines, suspended sales to focus on India’s population.