Who determines the cost of fuel in Uganda?

The price Uganda National Oil Company (Unoc) charges private oil marketing companies (OMCs) is primarily determined by global benchmark rates, known as Platts. These account for between 80 percent and 87 percent of Unoc’s sale price, according to company officials. With the elimination of Kenyan middlemen, Unoc says pump prices have been steadily dropping since July 2023. A review of Unoc’s pricing alongside Platts data shows that fuel costs have fallen consistently over the past year. For instance, between July 2023 and early 2024, Unoc purchased fuel at between Shs3,800 and Shs4,000 per litre, and sold it to OMCs at prices not exceeding Shs4,600, taxes inclusive. This margin reflects improved price stability and explains the downward trend in pump prices. “Global prices and Platts benchmarks are falling, and we expect further reductions in the coming months,” said Mr Tony Otoa, the Unoc chief corporate affairs officer. He added that prices would likely drop further once Unoc fully operationalises the Tanzanian import route. “Pump price stability in Uganda is driven by two main factors: supply consistency and the exchange rate. We’ve achieved supply stability, which is a major win,” he said. In March 2023, President Museveni launched a plan to empower Unoc as the sole importer of petroleum products, replacing the Open Tender System that relied on Kenyan middlemen. The aim was to curb price distortions and ensure national control over imports.

Following the enactment of the Petroleum Supply (Amendment) Act in October 2023, Unoc partnered with Vitol Group, the world’s largest independent oil trader. Under the deal, Vitol supplies $250 million worth of fuel monthly, delivers it to Mombasa, and hands it to Unoc on credit. Unoc then transports the fuel via the Kenya pipeline to Eldoret, sells it to Ugandan OMCs, deducts its profit, and repays Vitol. Since the programme began in July 2023, Unoc has imported over 1.9 billion litres through 23 vessels, according to Trading Specialist Aron Bukenya. Unoc data shows that petrol prices fell by 6.6 percent between July and December 2024, from Shs5,300 to Shs4,950 per litre. For the first time, Uganda’s pump prices are either at par with or lower than those in Kenya, traditionally a transit country. “We’ve created alternative supply routes through Kenya and Tanzania to cushion against disruptions. Everyone—from banks to oil majors to small dealers—is benefiting from the new system,” Mr Otoa said. In December 2024, Energy Minister Ruth Nankabirwa said her goal is to bring pump prices down to the equivalent of one US dollar (about Shs3,800). “According to our analysis, OMCs can still make a profit even if the price drops further. Let’s work toward that,” she said.

Background

Since July 2023, UNOC has been the sole importer of petroleum products into Uganda under a Government-to-Government deal with Vitol Group. Vitol is the world’s largest independent oil trader. It supplies fuel to Uganda under a fixed-price, credit-based arrangement.

Fuel is delivered by ship to Mombasa. It is then moved through the Kenya pipeline to Eldoret. From Eldoret, it is trucked to Uganda and sold to over 40 licensed Oil Marketing Companies (OMCs).



