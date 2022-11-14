Who is exhuming Namutumba bodies?

Residents of Namutumba District are living in fear following the exhumation of bodies by unknown people.

Mr Moses Nandabi, a councillor representing Bugobi Town Council, said the act has become rampant, adding that a number of them are missing from their graves and worrying locals. He, however, did not specify how many bodies were exhumed.

“The law is clear on those who disturb the peace of the dead. We have beefed up security in the sub-counties purposely to find those who have taken to exhuming bodies as a business,” Mr Nandabi said in an interview at the weekend.

He added that investigations are underway to determine the motive behind the practice.

“If it is because of witchcraft we shall know,” he said.

Mr Natima Babuze, a resident of Bulafa Village in Namutumba Sub-county, at the weekend said the vice had stopped five years ago, but he is shocked to learn that it has resumed.

On November 6, the body of Swaibu Musoga, who died in 2017, was allegedly exhumed by unknown people.

Mr Swalik Musoga, the son of the deceased, said the perpetrators made off with some of his remains, including the leg bone.

The bone was, however, last week found wrapped in a polythene bag and tied to a shop in Bugobi Town Council, triggering fear among the family members and residents.

Mr Edrisa Musoga, the deceased’s grandfather, said: “His grave has nothing apart from the cloth we buried him in and don’t know whether we shall find the missing parts of his body.”

Ms Diana Nandaula, the Busoga East Police spokesperson, said bodies can only be exhumed for criminal investigations where additional forensic analysis may be necessary, or by family members wishing to relocate the deceased’s remains.

She added that exhumations can also be done when transferring bodies of ex-servicemen and women or war veterans to official burial grounds such as cemeteries dedicated to honouring them.