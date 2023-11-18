Who is Kyabazinga Gabula IV?

Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope, whose official title is Gabula IV, was enthroned on September 13, 2014 by the Omukama of Bunyoro, Solomon Gafabusa Iguru, during a function graced by President Yoweri Museveni.

The grandson of late Kyabazinga of Busoga and first Vice President of Uganda, Sir William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope, was born on November 1, 1987 to late one time minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquitties, Prof Wilson Nadiope and Ms Josephine Nadiope.

Lost his father at the age of three and was raised by his maternal grandmother, Ms Ruth Mpaata of Wakalenge village, in Mafubira Sub County, Jinja District.

Went to school at Mwiri Primary School.

Had his secondary education at Busoga College Mwiri and Kyambogo College.

Attended Kyambogo University and graduated with a degree in Economics.

Studied a Masters’ Degree in Economics at the University of Coventry.

The teetotaller likes jogging and swimming to keep fit.

Busoga Kingdom fact file

1894: Sir William Grants establishes Busoga Lukiiko at Bukaleba to help him government Busoga as a single entity and not the 11 independent chiefdoms.



Sir William Grant works as first Chairman of the Lukiiko, but later appoints Semei Kakungulu as President of the Lukiiko or Native Chiefs’ Council.

1913: Busoga’s Chiefs introduce rotational leadership which provided that each of them rules over Busoga for three months.

1919: Rotational leadership abolished. The Chiefs then elect Ezekiel Tenhywa Wako, father of Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki, as President of the Busoga Lukiiko.

1939: Title of President of the Lukiiko scrapped and replaced with the more indigenous title of “Isebantu Kyabazinga”. ET Wako becomes the first Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga.

1949: ET Wako retires due to old age. Lukiiko is expanded to include three elected representatives from each of Busoga’s 55 sub-counties.

Position of Isebantu Kyabazinga of Busoga is ring fenced. Lukiiko resolves that it is the preserve of the five hereditary chiefs who are believed to have originated from the royal family of Bunyoro Kitara Kingdom.

1949: William Wilberforce Nadiope II elected Kyabazinga.

Former Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki

1955: Henry Wako Muloki elected.

August 1962 Busoga Lukiiko votes to abolish elections to the office of Kyabazinga and retain Muloki as the sovereign leader of Busoga



September 1962 the UPC majority in the Busoga Lukiiko votes to eject Muloki from office and replace him with Nadiope



February 1963, court annuls decision of the Lukiiko.

February 1963: Parliament passes the Busoga Validation Act, upholding the Lukiiko’s decision and recognising Nadiope as the Kyabazinga of Busoga.

1967: Kingdom abolished.

July 27, 1991 Royal Chiefs’ Council elects to return Henry Wako Muloki as the Kyabazinga of Busoga

11 February 1996: Henry Wako Muloki enthroned

September 2, 2008: Kyabazinga Henry Wako Muloki dies

October 30, 2008: Prince Edward Columbus Wako Muloki is declared “new” Kyabazinga

Wilson Gabula Nadiope

August 23, 2014: Prince William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV emerges unopposed in snap elections called by the Chiefs’ Royal Councils

August 25, 2014: Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV presented before the Busoga Lukiiko

September 12, 2014: Jinja Resident Judge, Justice Godfrey Namundi, declines to grant Prince Edward Columbus Wambuzi an order barring the enthronement of William Wilberforce Kadhumbula Nadiope Gabula IV