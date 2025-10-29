Who is Lino Anguzu, the new DPP?

President Museveni yesterday appointed Mr Lino Anguzu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the senior press secretary to the President, confirmed the development on his X handle last evening. “HE @KagutaMuseveni has appointed Mr Lino Anguzu as the new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP). Mr Anguzu, who has been serving as Assistant DPP, replaces Jane Frances Abodo, recently appointed Principal Judge,” Mr Walusimbi posted.

He added: “The President has forwarded his name to Parliament’s Appointments Committee for approval.” Mr Anguzu becomes the first DPP post the 1995 Constitution to be appointed from within the institution itself. The previous three directors, Richard Buteera, Mike Chibita, and Abodo, have been appointed from the Judiciary, though Justice Abodo spent a greater part of her career in the DPP’s office as a prosecutor before she was appointed as a High Court Judge in the Judiciary.

The core functions of the DPP are directing police investigations, instituting and taking over criminal proceedings in all courts (except courts martial), and discontinuing such proceedings. The DPP is also responsible for managing and prosecuting criminal cases, ensuring that criminal cases are examined for sufficient evidence before court proceedings, and ensuring adherence to criminal prosecution standards.

Last evening, the legal fraternity wished Mr Anguzu good luck in his new appointment. “I have known him for many years as a fine lawyer, a wonderful man, and a decent public servant. He embodies the virtues that sustain the rule of law: humility, fairness, and an unyielding sense of duty,” Mr Elison Karuhanga, a lawyer with Kampala Associated Advocates (KAA), posted on his X handle. He continued: “As he takes up this solemn charge, may he keep faith with the Constitution to act always in the public interest, in the interest of administration of justice, and to prevent abuse of legal process under Article 120 (5).

Who is Lino Anguzu?

Until his appointment as the new DPP, he was the Assistant DPP, having grown through the ranks from the lower position of State Attorney. From 2019 to date, he had been the head of the department of International Crimes, whose roles include the management of complex criminal cases, directing police investigations, providing policy direction, planning, and general administration. From 2015 to 2019, Mr Anguzu, while at the rank of Senior State Attorney, served as the prosecutor at the International Crimes Department, and he was responsible for prosecuting the first international crimes cases at the International Crimes Division of the High Court, a division that specialises in handling cases of terrorism and human trafficking.

Between 2004 and 2010, Mr Anuguzu, who was at the rank of State Attorney, served as the Resident State Attorney in Mbale and Arua districts, where his responsibility was to head the district prosecution services. Before he joined the office of the DPP, Mr Anguzu, between 2003 and 2004, served as the Legal Officer with FIDA Uganda. His duties involved providing legal aid to indigent persons on a pro bono basis.

Education background

The new DPP designate started his primary education at Arua Demonstration School, in Arua City, from where he sat his Primary Leaving Examinations (PLE) in 1991. He then joined St Joseph’s College Ombaci in Arua, where he sat for his Uganda Certificate of Education (UCE) in 1995. In 1998, he sat for his Uganda Advanced Certificate of Education from St Charles Lwanga College, Koboko.

He then joined Makerere University to pursue a Bachelor’s Degree in Laws, which he completed in 2003. He later joined the Law Development Center (LDC) for the post-graduate diploma in legal practice the following year. He also holds a diploma in Project Planning and Management from Uganda Management Institute UMI and a Master of Public Infrastructure Management from Makerere University.

High-profile cases he has prosecuted

Dr Kizza Besigye

Given his seniority in the office of the DPP, Mr Anguzu prosecuted Dr Besigye in the treason case following the disputed presidential elections in 2016. Dr Besigye had been accused of illegally swearing-in himself in as the President of Uganda. Dr Besigye case file was transferred to Nakawa Chief Magistrates Court. The office of the DPP, after almost four years without prosecuting Dr Besigye, withdrew the case against him. Then DPP, in an interview, attributed the delay in prosecuting the treason case to delays police investigations.

2010 Kampala bombings

Mr Anguzu was instrumental in co-prosecuting the high-profile terrorism case commonly known as the Kampala twin bombing case. He deputised the lead prosecutor, Susan Okalany (now a High Court Judge), following the murder of the then lead prosecutor, Joan Kagezi, in 2015. The 13 Kenyan and Ugandan suspects, who were later found culpable, were behind the twin bombings at Ethiopian Village in Kabalagala and Rugby Club in Kyadondo that left at least 76 football fans dead. Mr Anguzu, while appearing before then presiding Judge Alfonse Owiny-Dollo (now Chief Justice) in 2021, asked for the maximum punishment of death by hanging for the heinous crime that the accused had committed. Justice Dollo sentenced them to life imprisonment, the second-highest punishment in criminal law.



