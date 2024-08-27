Who is the new bishop for Karamoja Diocese?

The Christians of Church of Uganda in Karamoja Diocese last Sunday witnessed the consecration of their bishop for the first time since the diocese was carved out of Soroti in 1976.

The consecration exercise was presided over by the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda, Stephen Samuel Kaziimba, at a function held at Moroto Boma Brounds in Moroto District.

Rev Michael Chorey was enthroned as the fifth bishop for the diocese.

He takes over the mantle from Bishop Joseph Abura, who clocked 65 years, the retirement threshold.

Bishop Abura plans to retreat to his home in Lorengcora, Napak District.

In the consecration exercise attended by a delegation from West Pokot, Kenya, Archbishop Kaziimba challenged Christians to support the new bishop.

“To the newest bishop, welcome to the House of Bishops. To leaders, give support to the bishop and together you can achieve much,” he said, adding that Karamoja has a great potential to feed the entire Uganda.

Archbishop Kaziimba further asked the Christians to continue loving Bishop Abura in his retirement by not replicating the kind of theft that was orchestrated against the retired Bishop of Northern Karamoja Diocese, James Nasak.

“His cows were stolen by the Karimojong, I believe some of them were Christians baptised by him,” he said.

Mission

Bishop Chorey told the faithful that he was humbled by his new assignment, adding that he is aware that it calls for commitment and hard work.

“The task is huge but Jesus Christ is our hope, I know there will be leadership challenges but this calls for team work in order to advance and achieve the mission and vision of Karamoja Diocese,” the newly-consecrated bishop said.

He also promised to work towards improving the welfare of the clergy, utilising the Church land for production and reviving the development arms of the Church.

In his remarks, Bishop Abura told the government that the major sector which will shape Karamoja Sub-region is education.

He asked government representatives led by the vice president, Maj (Rtd) Jessica Alupo, to ensure Karamoja gets learning colleges for the time being as opposed to universities, which are a government long-term goal.

President Museveni, whose keynote address to the Church was delivered by the Maj (Rtd) Alupo, thanked the outgone bishop for ushering in peace in Karamoja, saying that 17 years ago, the region had challenges of poor roads and lack of electricity, which partly made the region’s economic potential to remain untapped.

He said the NRM has prioritised the construction of roads, electricity connectivity, schools, among others, in order to attract investment in the region.

“The region is now becoming an industrial hub, and the people of Karamoja have demonstrated unity,” President Museveni said.

He also assured of government support to the new bishop.

Background

Karamoja Diocese was founded in 1976, under the leadership of late Brian Herd.

When he was deported during the Idi Amin era, the late Howls Davies replaced him, but he also mysteriously abdicated the seat.

The late Peter Lomongin came in as third bishop before Bishop emeritus Abura took over as the fourth, with the later being the only cleric to have performed his official abdication role.

Who is Bishop Michael Chorey?

Bishop Michael Chorey was born on April 10, 1970 to Mudang Dokongole of Kakugho Clan and Ms Cheman Mudang in Dingdinga Village, the present day Katabok Sub-county in Amudat District.

His new page in life started when he enrolled for education at Losam Primary School in 1978, and later moved to Konyao Primary School where he completed his Primary Leaving Examination in 1986. He then proceeded to Chewoyet High School for his secondary education from 1987 to 1990. Bishop Chorey was baptised on December 8, 1984, and confirmed to the Christian faith in 1987.

“It was until 1994 when I joined Christian fellowship of Christ Church, Amudat Parish. I was encouraged by Rev Joseph Aleper, who became my mentor,’’ he said.

Bishop Chorey is married to Cheptum Jane Mondi with whom they have three children. Until his appointment, he had been serving as the archdeacon of Pokot Archdeaconry and also as vicar for St Philips Cathedral from 2009 to 2012.