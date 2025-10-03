Who’ll replace Dollo as next Chief Justice?





With the retirement of Chief Justice Alfonse Owiny-Dollo approaching, the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) has advertised his position, which falls vacant on January 18, 2026. The 1995 Constitution provides that Justices of the Supreme Court and those of the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court retire at 70 years, High Court judges at 65, and Registrars at 60. Chief Justice Owiny-Dollo turns 70 on January 18, 2026.

The advert by the JSC, the body mandated to recruit and discipline judicial officers, sets October 20 as the deadline for applications. It was signed by Dr Rose Nasaali, the Commission secretary.

Applicants for the top judicial position, the fourth highest in the country, are required to have at least 20 years of experience, be a justice of the Supreme Court or a court of similar jurisdiction, and have practiced as an advocate for not less than 20 years before a competent court in civil and criminal matters.

The Chief Justice heads the Judiciary, oversees the administration of the Supreme Court and all courts in the country, presides over Supreme Court sittings, and issues orders for the efficient administration of justice. As of June 1, the Supreme Court had 11 justices, the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court 21, and the High Court 89 judges.

Candidates who previously contested alongside Justice Owiny-Dollo include former Deputy Chief Justice Richard Buteera, who retired after turning 70, and Justice Esther Kisaakye, who fled the country citing security concerns following friction with the Chief Justice over the Robert Kyagulanyi presidential election petition of 2021. Former Principal Judge Yorokamu Bamwine also retired upon turning 65.

Flavian Zeija

The current Deputy Chief Justice, Dr Zeija was elevated from Principal Judge in February. His rapid rise from High Court judge in 2016 to Principal Judge in 2019, and now Deputy Chief Justice, positions him as a likely candidate for the top post.

Mike Chibita

Justice Chibita, 62, is a Supreme Court judge. He graduated from Makerere University with a Bachelor of Laws in 1989 and completed the Bar Course in 1990. He holds a Master of Laws from the University of Iowa, USA.

Appointed to the High Court in 2010, Justice Chibita became Director of Public Prosecutions in 2015 until his Supreme Court appointment in 2019. In 2012, he conducted the re-trial of Masaka businessman Godfrey Kato Kajubi, accused of ritual murder of a 12-year-old, resulting in a life sentence.

Kiryowa Kiwanuka

Mr Kiryowa Kiwanuka, 53, is the current Attorney General and chief government legal adviser, a position he has held for five years. He is a founding partner of K&K Advocates with over 20 years of experience. Before his appointment, he led the firm in high-value commercial litigation.

His practice includes commercial and civil litigation, banking and finance, insolvency, arbitration, and energy law. He has served on boards including the Petroleum Authority of Uganda and the Makerere University Council.

Catherine Bamugemereire

Justice Bamugemereire began her career as a State Attorney in 1993, moved to the Judiciary as a Grade One Magistrate, then Chief Magistrate, and became a High Court judge in 2010. She served in the Anti-Corruption Court and Family Division before moving to the Court of Appeal/Constitutional Court, and was elevated to the Supreme Court last year.

She has chaired two commissions of inquiry into land matters and KCCA, which led to the controversial 2013 impeachment of Kampala’s Lord Mayor. Justice Bamugemereire holds a Bachelor of Laws from Makerere University and a Master in Comparative Law from Southern Methodist University, USA. She has also worked at Shell Mexico LPG and taught at the University of Surrey in the UK.

Christopher Izama Madrama

Justice Madrama, a Supreme Court judge appointed in October 2022, is considered a strong candidate due to his reputation for well-reasoned judgments rarely overturned. He has progressed steadily through judicial ranks.

The recruitment of the next Chief Justice will be the first test for the new Judicial Service Commission, now led by Justice Douglas Siginza, who replaced Justice Benjamin Kabiito after his two terms ended earlier this year. The President, who makes the final appointment, will choose from the list of candidates submitted by the JSC.