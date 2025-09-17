Who needs the postal system in 2025?

At the general post office in Kampala, business is still active both inside and outside the colonial-era building, which dates back to 1958. Customers trickle in and out with regularity, not primarily for the core postal services, but rather to secure electronic addresses or transact business with the conspicuous mobile money operators stationed around the premises. A closer look inside the aging building on Kampala Road reveals little that stands out, except the noticeable decline of what used to be a booming business of sending and receiving letters.

The business began fading in the early 2000s and has further eroded due to the rise of faster courier services. By the end of last week, only three counters remained operational for letters, parcels, and stamp sales. The stamp section, although stocked, had no attendant on duty. Nonetheless, some customers still pick up their letters and parcels from postal boxes, a service Posta Uganda confirms is steadily declining. A vendor who has worked near the entrance for over a decade confirmed the trend: far fewer people come for their mail compared to 10 years ago. Many postal boxes now appear abandoned, unopened for extended periods.

Despite the waning relevance of traditional mail, the Ugandan government continues to mandate that all companies maintain a postal address, and pay an annual fee for it. There is growing discontent about the relevance of this requirement in modern business operations. As Posta Uganda grapples with criticism over alleged overcharging, the government remains adamant: postal addresses are mandatory, whether used or not. “Did you know that it's illegal to operate a business without a postal address?” posed Mr James Arinaitwe, the managing director of Posta Uganda, in an exclusive interview with Business Daily last Thursday.

He added: “An address is more than a mail destination, it’s your identity.”

A notice issued by the Uganda Registration Services Bureau (URSB) clarified that the management of postal addresses by Posta Uganda is not optional, but a legal requirement enforced under the Companies Act. Amending this obligation would require a revision of the existing law. “In other countries, every home and office has an address, you must be reachable. That’s something we have to embrace, even if your address doesn’t directly make money, it facilitates your operations. It’s part of doing credible business.”Mr Arinaitwe added. He further warned that companies avoiding this requirement could be viewed as “briefcase companies”, entities lacking legitimacy. No matter the digital age, he insists, a physical or electronic address remains irreplaceable.

Resistance and complaints

Yet the uptake of postal addresses, especially e-addresses, remains slow. Technological alternatives, weak enforcement, and accusations of inflated costs all contribute to the resistance. After URSB issued a public notice referencing Sections 111 and 112 of the Companies Act, confirming that every company must have a postal address upon registration and must update it upon change, public backlash quickly followed.

Critics accused the government agencies, Posta Uganda and URSB of orchestrating a revenue-generating scheme “that would make the mafia blush.” According to one accuser, requiring a unique postal address for each of Uganda’s 850,000 registered companies would generate Shs85b annually for minimal effort. The collection agency allegedly pockets Shs2b per year by charging Shs2,450 per renewal, with some business owners claiming to have never received a single piece of mail in their virtual boxes.

Regulatory clarification

Mr Arinaitwe dismissed the overcharging claims as inflammatory and clarified that all pricing is set by the Uganda Communications Commission

“The fees are regulated. For individuals, the annual fee is capped at Shs20,000, and for companies, it’s Shs50,000. No one has been charged above that.”

He revealed that in the last financial year, Posta Uganda collected Shs2.3b in revenue from postal services projected to rise to Shs2.42b this year. Notably, e-address services now account for 70 percent of that revenue, with traditional postal services making up the remaining 30 percent. The target for the current financial year is Shs17.5b, which Mr Arinaitwe believes is achievable through digitisation.

The shift to digital

“The future is in digitisation and automation,” he emphasised. “We’re seeing positive uptake with products like the reintroduction of the Post Bus, which is very popular, and a rise in e-commerce users who rely on us for delivery.” Still, challenges persist. The US government’s 15 percent tariff on Ugandan exports may dampen expected gains. And as a state agency focused on accessibility over profitability, Posta Uganda often subsidises services to ensure affordability in a competitive market. Experts agree that traditional postal services, where customers rent physical boxes, are on the way out. The campaign to promote e-address adoption is critical, yet uptake remains slow. Maintaining physical infrastructure for a shrinking user base is becoming increasingly costly.

Global perspective

In countries like Switzerland, the Netherlands, and the United States, the postal system remains robust and integrated into daily life. A Ugandan living in the Netherlands shared. “Here, the post office is huge. Almost everything arrives by post, bills, community updates, penalties, insurance, and even school letters. It’s incredibly efficient.”

The way forward

Business Daily has established that modernising Posta Uganda will require close to Shs20b to build a digital-first platform offering services like online postage, tracking, electronic notifications, and integration with e-commerce and logistics networks. There is progress: e-address services are thriving, partnerships with logistics companies are in motion, and an e-commerce platform is set to launch soon. Posta Uganda may be in transition, but its leadership insists it remains essential in both physical and digital identities for individuals and businesses alike.

