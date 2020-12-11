Who will be allowed to import Covid-19 vaccine?

By Nobert Atukunda More by this Author

With increased numbers of coronavirus cases in the community, the hope is now perched on vaccines.

At least three vaccines have shown high efficacy in the latest trials and some have been approved by some countries.

However, the National Drug Authority (NDA) said individuals might not be able to import Covid-19 vaccine into the country.

Mr Denis Mwesigwa, the NDA director of inspectorate and enforcement, said vaccines are public health chemicals and, therefore, cannot be imported by individuals.

He said vaccines are allowed to be imported by pharmaceutical companies which have to first apply to NDA and the Ministry of Health for approval.

However, Mr Fredrick Ssekyana, the NDA spokesperson, said for an individual to be allowed to import medicine or vaccine, they must apply to NDA and be subjected to drug import regulations.

“You have to apply to NDA, then you will be subjected to the NDA drug import regulatory requirements. If you pass them, we give you a go-ahead. It is not a matter of importing,” Mr Ssekyana said yesterday.

According to the BBC, a UK grandmother recently became the first person in the world to be given the Pfizer Covid-19 (US) jab as part of a mass vaccination programme. The Pfizer jab showed it was more than 90 per cent effective in preventing coronavirus infections. It consists of two injections given in 21 days apart.

The CNBC, an American television, stated that the Pfizer Covid-19 jab reportedly goes for $20 per dose (about Shs80,000), AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine, which requires two doses, is priced at approximately $3 to $4 (about Shs12,000 to Shs16,000) while Moderna, another manufacturing company, said it is charging between $32 and $37 (about Shs117,734 to Shs136,130) per dose for its Moderna vaccine (Massachusetts).

Uganda’s Ministry of Health has applied for AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine through Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunisation.

Dr Charles Olaro, the director for curative services at the Health ministry, said Uganda will be able to access approximately nine million doses of the vaccine to cover 20 per cent of the population with priority being given to health workers, the elderly (aged above 60) and those with other morbidities.

Dr Yonas Woldemariam, the World Health Organisation country representative, said Uganda is part of the Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX Facility) and the first 20 per cent of the total population who are at high risk of the disease will benefit from free offer through COVAX Facility.

Asked how much the vaccines would cost, Dr Woldemariam said: “Once private facilities obtain authority from NDA to import any approved candidate vaccine, we think they will charge as per the market situation.”

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com