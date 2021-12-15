Who will win the Kayunga LC5 by-election?

Tomorrow, voters in Kayunga District will pick their favourite candidate for the district chair in a hotly contested by-election.

The seat fell vacant following the death of Mohamed Ffeffekka Sserubogo in June, after one month in office.

The race has attracted six candidates that include National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Harriet Nakwedde, who is running a tight race with NRM’s Andrew Muwonge.

Others are DP’s Anthony Waddimba and Independent candidates Majid Nyanzi, Jamir Kamoga and Boniface Bandikubi.

Weighing in on the Thursday by-election, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, the NRM vice chairperson for central region, said “this is not an ordinary one”.

“This by-election is a big test for NRM. We are using this by-election to liberate Buganda from the hands of NUP,” Mr Kiwanda, who has camped in the constituency since last week, said yesterday during a campaign rally at Kayonza Primary School

In the 2021 General Election, NUP swept most positions in Buganda.

Mr Nyanzi is enjoying the backing of former state minister for Information and Communication Technology, Ms Ida Nantaba.

But competition is between NUP and NRM candidates.

“Our camp (NRM) had setbacks at first because of the political wrangles among the party leaders in Kayunga District but we realised it early and tried to reconcile them,” Mr Emmanuel Dombo, the director of communications at the NRM Secretariat, said.

Mr Dombo explained that with the unity fostered among residents and leaders in the district, they are sure of NRM’s victory.

Although, Mr Charles Tebandeke, one of the NUP leaders in Kayunga District who is also Bbaale County MP, claimed that NRM had plans of rigging the election, Mr Dombo said their party is democratic and cannot engage in malpractices.

The NUP candidate, Ms Nakwedde, has high chances of winning the election given that she has since 2011 been in active politics.

She has contested twice for the MP seat against Ms Nantaba and lost but has maintained touch with voters.

Her campaigns have further been boosted by NUP MPs such as Ms Shamim Malende (Kampala Woman), Mr Charles Tebandeke (Bbale County), Mr Patrick Nsanja (Ntenjeru South), Mr Francis Zaake (Mityana), and Ms Betty Nambooze (Mukono Municipality).

“We are contesting against the state machinery and for us it is the people who have mobilised resources to run our candidate’s campaign,” Mr Nsanja said.

On the other hand, Mr Muwonge’s camp had challenges in convincing voters to vote for their candidate as he moved alone during the first week of the campaigns. He later got a boost from NRM bigwigs, including the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja. Mr Nyanzi although being backed by Ms Nantaba, has slim chances of winning this election. He has been accused by voters of being over ambitious since he is the current mayor for Kayunga Town Council.

“He is still the mayor of Kayunga Town; why is he contesting for another office when the mandate we gave him has not expired?” Mr Saul Mulondo, a resident, wondered.

Youthful Kamoga, son of the late Ffeffekka, is contesting as an Independent after losing in the NUP primaries.

He had hoped to get a sympathy vote owing to the mysterious death of his father but this has not been the case.