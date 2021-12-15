Prime

Who will win the Kayunga LC5 by-election?

Top row: (L-R) Boniface Bandikubi, Jamir Kamoga and Harriet Nakwedde.
Bottom row: (L-R) Anthony Waddimba, Majid Nyanzi and Andrew Muwonge

By  Fred Muzaale

What you need to know:

  • Weighing in on the Thursday by-election, Mr Godfrey Kiwanda, the NRM vice chairperson for central region, said “this is not an ordinary one”.
  • Mr Charles Tebandeke, one of the NUP leaders in Kayunga District who is also Bbaale County MP, claimed that NRM had plans of rigging the election, Mr Dombo said their party is democratic and cannot engage in malpractices.

Tomorrow, voters in Kayunga District will pick their favourite candidate for the district chair in a hotly contested by-election.
The seat fell vacant following the death of Mohamed Ffeffekka Sserubogo in June, after one month in office.
The race has attracted six candidates that include National Unity Platform (NUP)’s Harriet Nakwedde, who is running a tight race with NRM’s Andrew Muwonge.
Others are DP’s Anthony Waddimba and Independent candidates Majid Nyanzi, Jamir Kamoga and Boniface Bandikubi.

