Why 350 mothers undergo C-Section every 4 months at Soroti hospital

Medical experts at Soroti Regional Referral Hospital (SRRH) have attributed the growing number of caesarean deliveries to a combination of health-related complications and an increasing preference for the procedure among expectant mothers. In the most recent quarter, SRRH recorded at least 350 caesarean section (C-section) deliveries out of 1,388 births.

According to Dr Alfred Ogwang, a senior obstetrician and gynaecologist at SRRH, the majority of C-section cases involve mothers with obstructed birth canals or underdeveloped pelvic bones, particularly among younger mothers. He also noted that fear of labour pain contributes to some women opting for surgical delivery. “Some mothers fear prolonged labour and pain, leading them to request C-sections even in the absence of complications,” Dr Ogwang explained in an interview.

While C-sections can be life-saving, Dr Ogwang warned about associated risks. “The risk of infections following caesarean delivery is 5 to 20 times higher than with vaginal delivery,” he said. He further cited preeclampsia, sepsis, and postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) as leading causes of maternal mortality, emphasising the importance of early planning. “Preeclampsia and PPH remain the top threats to mothers. We advise expectant women to prepare early and decide where to deliver,” he added. To reduce unnecessary C-sections, Dr Ogwang encouraged regular antenatal visits and timely hospital attendance. Dr Alfred Anyonga, the Soroti City health officer, echoed the concerns, stating that Princess Diana Health Centre IV handles between 40 and 50 C-sections monthly, with numbers surging during the festive season.

“Young girls often conceive during holidays, so between September and January, we see a spike in deliveries,” he said. Dr Anyonga attributed many of the C-sections to early pregnancies, especially among girls aged 13 to 19. He cautioned that women who undergo one C-section are highly likely to need another. “About 99 percent of our C-section patients return for subsequent deliveries the same way. We generally recommend that such mothers limit childbirth to 4 or 5 children due to the risks posed by multiple uterine scars,” he noted. Although fatalities during C-sections are rare, Dr Anyonga confirmed that two maternal deaths were recorded last financial year due to excessive bleeding — both linked to late arrivals at the hospital while in active labour.

“Women with previous scars should maintain close contact with healthcare providers throughout pregnancy so that delivery plans can be made early,” he advised. Midwife Rose Iperu from SRRH emphasised the importance of proper post-surgical care. “After a C-section, mothers should eat nutritious foods and engage in light activity to aid healing. Hygiene is also crucial to prevent infections,” she said. Ms Sharon Nafuna, a mother of four from Senior Quarters, Soroti City West, delivered her youngest son via C-section last month. She said her recovery was challenging, especially in the first two weeks.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;