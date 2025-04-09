Why 40 Ugandans are stranded in Myanmar

At least 40 Ugandans, who were rescued from scam centres in Myanmar, Southeast Asia, three months ago, remain stranded in detention camps and are pleading for government intervention to help repatriate them. The group, rescued during a crackdown on human trafficking on the Thai-Myanmar border, says they are now languishing in dire conditions in detention centres controlled by Burmese insurgent groups. They report sleeping on bare floors and facing food and water shortages.

“We are suffering in these detention centres,” one detainee told this publication in a phone interview, requesting anonymity for security reasons. “We are fighting for food and water—they are scarce. I have slept on the floor for three months and developed serious lung infections, but no one cares. Some people have lost hope and wish for death. We are begging the Ugandan government to help us,” the detainee added.

Several of the Ugandan victims say they were lured to Thailand with promises of well-paying jobs, only to be trafficked into Myanmar where they were subjected to forced labour in scam centres under conditions involving torture, threats, and no pay, working over 16 hours daily. Although the group was rescued on February 18, they remain stuck in detention camps operated by the Democratic Karen Benevolent Army (DKBA) and the Border Guard Forces (BGF), as they await repatriation support from the Ugandan government.

Mr Judah Tana, the international director of Global Advance Projects (GAP), a Thailand-based NGO advocating for human trafficking survivors, says Uganda’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has not yet responded to calls for help. “Thailand has asked all embassies and foreign ministries to arrange transport for their citizens. Until Uganda provides flights, we can’t proceed with repatriation,” Mr Tana said.

Repatriation efforts

Some efforts have been made to bring victims home. On March 9, six Ugandans were repatriated with support from Uganda’s ambassador to Malaysia Betty Bigombe, and the NGO Hope Cry International. Last year, on May 23, 23 others were also returned to Uganda. Ms Bigombe confirmed the government is actively engaging stakeholders to ensure the safe return of those still trapped.

“We are finalising engagements with the Thai government and NGOs, including GAP, Acts of Mercy, International Justice Mission, and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) to bring our citizens home soon,” she said.

Mr Vincent Bagiire, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said the government has issued repeated warnings against traveling to countries such as Myanmar, often in vain. “We currently have a list of about 50 Ugandans stranded there and are working with stakeholders to repatriate them,” he added.

Those stranded

The group currently stranded in Myanmar includes Sarah Namwanje, Fauza Naiwumbwe, Johnson Sali, Kalinimi Junior, Muhammed Ssenyonga, Galileo Nshekanabo, Rose Bugabane, Musa Kimera Zaki, Ronah Tushemerire, Lydia Namugga, Brenda Tiiko, Justine Muzaki, Michael Kaweesi, Ivan Nyamwe Sande, Jaria Namukwaya and Eria Kamya. Others are Florence Nabbanja, Geofrey Kibirango, John Mukiibi, Samali Nambuya, Tracy Nantumbwe, Retisha Nakasolya, Enock Luwalira Nyombi, Habiibah Muhammad, Caroline Nanyonjo, Richard Kambere, Hussein Ssekyewa, Landus Mumbere, Deborah Karungi Nice Adrona, Aloysious Muhindo, Leticia Nalumansi Mirembe, Wilberforce Ngabirano, and Victoria Faith Lanyero.



