Why American firms are hesitant to channel their donations through govt

American corporate firms operating in Uganda and subscribing to their umbrella body American Chamber of Commerce Uganda (Amcham Uganda) yesterday declined a request by the government to have part or all their donations channelled through the Ministry of Health (MoH).

During the 2024 Amcham Uganda ThanksGiving Dinner in Kampala on November 22, Dr Daniel Kyabayinze, the director Public Health in the Ministry of Health requested the firms and other corporate entities at the event to consider channelling part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) budget to the ministry.

He assured the delegates at the dinner that his ministry would account for the funds, the same way they did with COVID-19 donations which have seen each district across the country getting a health surveillance vehicle.

“I head seven departments at the ministry which deal with communicable and non-communicable diseases like malaria, mental health, sickle cell, community rehabilitation and we need resources. As you support the communities, consider supporting us as well by channelling part of your CSR budget to us,” he said.

He added, “As you support businesses in Uganda to grow, make sure that you help the health sector so that those people remain healthy.”

In response to Dr Kyabayinze’s request, Ms Meg Jaquay, the president of Amcham Uganda told the Monitor, that they cannot invest their donations directly to the ministry because they also want to directly work with the beneficiaries.

“We want to be able to show that the impact is directly from what we are doing and when we can have more control over that, we shall be more accountable to those who are part of our business or those who are looking at us to live in the community,” she said.

Speaking to reporters at the sidelines of the event, Dr Kyabayinze said that the request was aimed at rallying different firms to support different health initiatives which are underfunded.

“These companies are already working with different agencies to bring health services like provision of water, malaria, HIV care testing. They have very many good ideas but if we [directly] partnered, we could help them point to where the greatest need is and the best return on investment,” he said.

He cited some of the donations given by well-wishers like in machines with absolute technology which require the ministry to trace the original manufacturers to have them fixed, thereby making them redundant once they break down.

Representatives of over 66 American firms subscribing to Amcham Uganda, joined by corporate organisations and different dignitaries attended the dinner which was organised by the Chamber under the theme: Community engagement.

Ms Evelyn Zalwango, the Amcham Uganda General Manager said the dinner is a platform where different firms meet to assess themselves on the impact they are causing in the communities they operate in, other than just dealing in business.