Why Amuru suspended Balaalo eviction exercise

The Amuru District security team has suspended the implementation of the presidential directive to evict herdsmen, commonly known as Balaalo, from the area, citing a poor road network and lack of funds.

Last Wednesday, Mr Stephen Odong Latek, the resident district commissioner, said they could only conduct the exercise for two days.

“As per the directive, we started the eviction well, unfortunately, the nature of our terrain, and the roads have not enabled us to move the animals from the temporary holding sites to the government ones, or even the cattle owners to claim their cattle,” he said.

Mr Latek said whereas the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal, Industry and Fisheries gave them a truck to help in transporting the cattle to designated holding grounds, the bad roads would not allow them.

“We have temporarily kept the operations off as we wait for the road network to improve,” he said

Mr Latek further said apart from the bad terrain, the district is also so vast that they need more manpower to be able to fully comb the entire area to take away the Balaalo herdsmen.

Mr Samuel Akera, the chairperson of Atiak Sub-county, which has one temporary cattle holding ground, said a total of 232 cows were impounded during the two-day operation in the area.

“The implementation has stopped because the district security committee said there is not enough manpower, and logistics; even the holding ground here in Okidi is on private land of a herdsman we had evicted,” Mr Akera said.

Mr Akera, however, said the committee informed them that when the needed manpower and logistics are provided, the implementation process will resume as planned.

“We are also challenged by Balaalo herdsmen who are grazing their cows together with those of the locals, it is difficult to differentiate their cattle,” Mr Akera said.