Why are Covid cases up after swearing-in?

The government has reported a threefold increase in Covid-19 infections after the swearing-in of President Museveni and other elected leaders, which happened between May 12 and May 28, Daily Monitor has established.

At the swearing-in of Mr Museveni on May 12, the country had registered a total of 42,674 cases of Covid-19, but the numbers rose to 45,931 as of May 27.

This means up to 3,357 cases were reported between May 12 and 27 compared to 908 cases that were reported in the previous 16 days stretching from April 26 to May 11.

The swearing-in of MPs and local councillors happened between May 13 and May 28.

The dramatic increase in infections has left some sceptics questioning the authenticity of the data on Covid-19 infections being reported by the government.

A section of the public thinks the reported spike is a ploy by some people in government to lockdown the country again.

“There’s a wave of flu countrywide, luckily you [Ministry of Health] must be reporting it as Covid surge,” Mr Kenneth Niwamanya tweeted on May 26.

He was reacting to a tweet by the Ministry of Health spokesperson, Mr Emmanuel Ainebyoona, on the spike in Covid-19 cases.

But Dr Joyce Moriku Kaducu, the outgoing State Minister for Primary Health care, said the rise is real as confirmed by the increasing number of Covid-19 patients in hospitals.

Dr Moriku said although the swearing-in could have contributed to the spike in infections, environment and complacency in observing the Covid-19 preventive measures were the main drivers.

“All over the country, there has been swearing-in for local councillors and Members of Parliament. Although most events were held outdoors, observing other Covid-19 preventive measures such as the appropriate wearing of facemasks and social distancing were ignored,” she said.

“The huge gathering at the swearing-in of leaders might have attracted infections. Other leaders organised huge thanksgiving parties. This was very unrealistic. The celebrants forget about the preventive measures,” the minister added.

Dr Moriku also observed that environmental factors such as the rainy season increased the infections.

“Previous studies show that the prevalence of the viruses which cause flu-like infections are very high in rainy season unlike in dry season.”

She added: “If you study the trend of Covid-19 cases in the country for last year, cases started rising from August and it peaked around December during the rainy season. By January 2021, when the dry season was setting in, we had reduction in Covid-19 cases up to March and April.”

Dr Moriku also said during the dry season, there is sunshine, and people get a lot of Vitamin D, which is important in immunity.

Weather factor

Dr Monica Musenero, an epidemiologist and senior presidential adviser on epidemics, told Daily Monitor earlier that cold weather increases risk of infections.

“When people get a lot of cold due to change in weather, the cold represses the respiratory system and causes it to secrete stress hormones that increase one’s susceptibility to viral infections such as the coronavirus,” Dr Musenero said.

“In dry seasons, when one talks, the saliva droplets [which has the coronavirus] dry up immediately and so doesn’t go very far to spread infections. Even survival on surfaces will be reduced,” she added.