Why Arua City locals want Bakoko back in politics

A section of locals and family members of former minister Zoe Bakoko Bakoru are strategising to bring her back into politics after President Museveni pardoned her, allowing her to return from self-imposed exile in the United States.

Bakoko, who served as the Minister of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, fled to exile following allegations related to a $4.7 million (Shs8 billion) National Social Security Fund (NSSF) housing scandal in 2008.

At the time, prosecutors claimed that while serving as minister, Bakoko allegedly approved a faulty company to enter into a joint venture with NSSF, which led to a financial loss of Shs8 billion.

Mr Drani Dradriga, former Resident District Commissioner, stated on Tuesday April 8, 2025: “In politics, we need senior political leaders who can speak out for the people, and this has been a gap since she left. Politically, there has been a lot of weakness in West Nile.”

He continued, “We are currently facing a weak political position, particularly at the highest levels, such as the cabinet.”

Dradriga emphasised that while current MPs are working hard to unite the people, Bakoko’s return to politics is necessary to rejuvenate the energy needed for the region’s transformation.

Mr Caesar Trinity Draecabo, the chairperson of Bakoko's homecoming committee, expressed their excitement, saying they are welcoming her in appreciation of her selfless service to the community. “We need her back in active politics because she has the lobbying power. We believe she can unite the people and work better with the government now,” he said.

Although Bakoko returned from the U.S. in August last year, she has not yet visited Arua, opting to stay at Gen Salim Saleh’s residence in Gulu.

Organisers of her homecoming celebration have not disclosed which constituency she plans to contest in, but they remain hopeful that more constituencies will be created in the city, offering her a choice.

Bakoko is expected to be honored on April 12 in Yumbe during Peace Day celebrations, marking 23 years since the government signed a peace agreement with the Uganda National Rescue Front (UNRF II), led by the late Gen Ali Bamuze. She is said to have played a significant role in the peace process.



