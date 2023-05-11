Why Banyole have failed to have a king for 14 years

Banyole cultural institution has remained without a gazetted cultural leader for 14 years despite electing one in 2009.

The government has declined to recognise Mr Martin Khayinja from Babengho clan, who was elected Sehulu owa Bunyole cultural leader by clan heads in 2009.

In 2019, another faction elected Prof Elly Wesana Chomi from Abahidolwa clan as the cultural leader of Banyole, deepening the confusion in the institution.

The institution has since been divided into two factions, one subscribing to Prof Chomi and another that pays allegiance to Mr Khayinja.

Mr Khayinja and his supporters believe in three royal clans; Balwa, Babengho and Bagalo.

However, the other faction headed by Prof Chomi doesn’t believe in royal clans.

Mr Fredrick Hasango, one of the elders, said the unresolved leadership wrangles have affected the running of the institution.

“The government has not gazetted any of the parallel leaders despite calls from political, religious and opinion leaders in the district,” Mr Hasango said on Tuesday.

He said the disputes have instead worsened after faction affiliated to Mr Khayinja petitioned the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development not to gazette Mr Chomi, claiming the latter’s election was irregular.

Previous attempts by the district leaders to mediate in the row have been futile.

The first mediation meeting was chaired by the Butaleja District chairperson, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, on May 12, 2022, and attended by clan heads.

“Our objectives as the district leadership aim at restoring hope, sanity and forging unity of purpose in the seemingly very fragile Bunyole at hand before us. We should put an end to this impediment,” Mr Higenyi said.

Mr Eddy Wamushya, the prime minister in the Khainja faction, said the ongoing impasse is not good for development.

“The two warring factions have not been able to agree on how to move forward these institutions. This doesn’t appeal to the ordinary Munyole,”Mr Wamushya said.

He asked the concerned authorities to draft a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between both factions.

Mr James Wire, the board chairperson of Busolwe General Hospital, said Bunyole must define its own cultural identity.

“What’s happening now is an attempt to copy and paste from other cultures without considering our setup. Leadership is defined at clan level. While there’s no problem in us coming up with a unified leader, we should not do it by simply copying what others have done,” Mr Wire said.

Mr Apollo Lyadda, the prime minister of the faction headed by Prof Chomi, has repeatedly questioned the delays to gazette their leader.

“The institution submitted all the required documents to the ministry of Gender but they are yet to receive a response,” Mr Lyadda said.

Mr Abdul Zakaria Gessa, the chairperson of Royal Clans in Bunyole, said they want the process of electing the cultural leader started afresh. He claims that the election of Prof Wesana was irregular.

Butaleja Resident District Commissioner (RDC) Hajira Namagogwe encouraged clan heads to have Bunyole at heart and forgo personal interests.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the Gender Ministry, Mr Frank Mugabi, said they cannot deliberately refuse to gazette the cultural leader.

“The ministry is ready to gazette cultural leaders of Banyole, but we have yet to receive another letter of verification from the ministry of Local Government,” Mr Mugabi said.

Mr Ben Muyagu, the head of the clan leaders, who contested with Khainja in 2009 and Prof Chomi last year for the throne but lost on both occasions, said there is failure to follow to adhere to the constitution during elections.

Ms Scovia Nawegulo, retired teacher, urged members to develop love for Bunyole.

She believes that the Sehulu institution has greater lobbying capacity for the district.

On October 20, 2021, the principal community development officer, Mr Richard Hyuha, called a mediation meeting with the two Sehulu factions but failed to make any headway.

Mr David Mulabi, the former Bunyole East parliamentary constant, said there is some slight contestation about the process through which the current cultural leader was elected.

He said under the current government policy, this institution is seen as a source of privileges for the office holders.

“For example, although Bunyole has never been a kingdom, we hear of some so-called royal clans claiming a right to lead the Banyole. This is not right,” he said.

The former district chairperson, Mr Richard Waya, in a letter seen by Daily Monitor, requested the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to gazette Prof Elly Wesana Chomi as the Banyole cultural leader.

Background

The formation of the Banyole Cultural Institution started way back in 2009 but was actualised in 2017 when the council of elders decided to have one leader from among themselves.