Why Besigye was 'abducted' in Nairobi, remanded in Kampala

Veteran opposition politician Dr Kizza Besigye and his 'comrade' Hajj Obeid Lutale have been remanded to prison on charges of offences relating to security, illegal possession of two pistols and illegal possession of eight rounds of ammunition.

The prosecution in the case before the General court martial chaired by Brig Freeman Mugabe claims that the two committed the offences in Nairobi (Kenya), Athens (Greece) and Geneva (Switzerland).

In the first count, the two are charged with offences relating to security contrary to section 128 (1) (f) of the UPDF Act, Cap 330.

The army prosecution states that Col (rtd) Dr Besigye, Hajj Lutale and others still at large between October 2023 and November 2024 while in Geneva, Athens and Nairobi held meetings aimed at soliciting for logistical support and identifying military targets in Uganda with intent to prejudice the security of the Defence Forces.

In two other counts, the two are charged with unlawful possession of two pistols contrary to section 4 (1) and (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

According to the chargesheet, Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale on November 16, 2024 while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi Kenya were found in unlawful possession of two pistols; one model 27KAL No.765 and the other HB 1014 1953 which are ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.







Military trucks carrying Besigye and Hajj Lutale arrive at army court in Makindye, Kampala on November 20, 2024. PHOTO/ ABUBAKER LUBOWA

In the fourth count, the two are charged with unlawful possession of ammunition contrary to section 4 (1) & (2) of the Firearms Act, Cap 320.

According to the chargesheet, Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale on November 16, 2024 while at Riverside Apartments in Nairobi, Kenya were found in unlawful possession of eight rounds of pistol ammunition which are ordinarily the monopoly of the Defence Forces.

In his brief presentation before the army court, the lead defence lawyer, Erias Lukwago who is the Kampala Lord Mayor and interim president of the FDC- Katonga faction in which Dr Besigye is a member, argued that the chargesheet was defective since the alleged offences were committed outside the jurisdiction of the UPDF and Uganda's army court.

According to Mr Lukwago, the army tribunal has no universal jurisdiction to hear cases allegedly omitted in the entire world.

"All the acts highlighted in this chargesheet do not constitute criminal offences within the laws of Uganda. The UPDF Act is not applicable in Kenya, Switzerland or or Greece. Unlawful possession of firearms? Firearms Act of which country? The chargesheet is ambiguous nature. This is a defective chargesheet which should not sustain any criminal proceedings before this tribunal. It's our prayer that this honorable tribunal strikes out this charge sheet and accordingly," Mr Lukwago argued.

According to Mr Lukwago, Dr Besigye and Hajj Lutale were arraigned before the army court illegally.

"The accused persons have been illegally presented before you, Mr chairman. They travelled to Nairobi lawful for a legitimate meeting. They entered Kenya lawfully. Once you're in a foreign territory, you can only be returned through the right process; either extradition or deportation. If it's through extradition it has to be with the request of the minister. However, to the best of our knowledge, it's not anywhere that the minister made such a request. If it was to be deportation then it should have been the Kenyan authorities initiating the process, perhaps after the accused were found committing a criminal offence. The record does not show any of those processes," Mr Lukwago argued.

In his reply, the army prosecutor, Raphael Mugisha contended that there's no evidence that Dr Besigye was in Kenya legally, an argument that threw the entire courtroom into laughter.

He argued that some of the issues raised by Mr Lukwago should be arguments during the accused persons' defence hearing.

Brig Mugabe remanded Besigye and Hajj Lutale to prison until December 2, 2024 when they will be returned to court for mention of the case.

Earlier, Dr Besigye had contended that they are not serving military officers and that their arraignment before the army court was illegal and in violation of their fundamental rights as citizens.

The four-time presidential contender arrived at court at around 1pm on Wednesday flanked by several military officers amid tight security in the premises as members of his FDC Katonga- faction chanted their political slogans.

The former FDC president went missing on Saturday in Kenya's capital, Nairobi where he had gone to attend a book launch of Kenya's former Justice Minister, Martha Karua.

At day break Wednesday, sources said Dr Besigye, one of the most arrested politicians in Uganda’s recent history, had been extradited to Uganda and was being held at Makindye military barracks.

This was corroborated by his wife, Winnie Byanyima who is the executive director of Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS).

“I request the government of Uganda to release my husband Dr Kizza Besigye from where he is being held immediately. He was kidnapped last Saturday while he was in Nairobi for Hon Martha Karua’s book launch. I am now reliably informed that he is in a military jail in Kampala. We his family and his lawyers demand to see him. He is not a soldier. Why is he being held in a military jail?” Ms Byanyima posted on her X handle in the wee hours of Wednesday morning.

The veteran Opposition leader had been last seen on Saturday evening at an apartment complex on Riverside Drive in the Westlands area of the Kenyan capital before he was reported missing.

Dr Besigye's detention follows the July 23 arrest of 36 Ugandan activists associated with him in Kisumu, the lakeside city in Kenya close to the border.

The political activists were abducted and ferried back to Uganda where they were charged with treason and remanded to Kitalya Prison.

The activists, who were recently released on bail, pleaded not guilty to the charges and said they were attending a workshop when they were arrested.

The 36 activists claim to have been tortured during their detention.

