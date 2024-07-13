Why Buganda clan leaders are still stranded in Namibia

Multiple reports indicate that five Bataka clan chiefs, led by Kyaddondo Kasirye Mbugeeramula, the titular head of the Nvuma clan, have been condemned to a seemingly endless stay in a hotel in Windhoek, Namibia.

The clan chiefs went to the Namibian capital looking to seek audience with the Kabaka (king) of Buganda, who is recuperating in the country where his brother, Prince Joseph Ndawula, is honorary consul.

This week, the Namibian police intercepted the clan chiefs as they headed to the facility where the Kabaka was checked into. A source told Monitor that the clan chiefs were “escorted back to Windhoek as their trip was not sanctioned.”

This was corroborated by Eria Lwasi Buuzaabo, the newly appointed Ndiga clan leader, who told us from Namibia that the trip was red flagged because the group neither had clearance from Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga nor the Ugandan Embassy in South Africa, which oversees the country’s interests in Namibia.

“We had travelled almost 300kms but on our way, security officials intercepted us because we were not allowed to meet the Kabaka. We were taken to the nearby police station and later taken back to the hotel,” he said.

So what next for the clan chiefs?

Per local media reports, Mr Kintu Nyago, the deputy High Commissioner of the Uganda High Commission in Pretoria, South Africa, advised the clan chiefs to get clearance from either the Buganda Kingdom or the Kabaka’s family.

Whereas there were reports that the Bataka were in talks with Mengo to seek approval, Mr Israel Kazibwe Kitooke, the kingdom spokesperson, has repeatedly dismissed the allegations. He has categorically stated that the kingdom is not aware of the decision of the clan chiefs to sojourn in Namibia. It is understood that initially, there was an official plan by the kingdom to fly a few of its officials to meet Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II. The clan chiefs currently in Namibia are said to have sought to jump the queue (not observed protocol).

“All clan leaders know the procedure for such special visits but the group which went to Namibia did it on their individual basis with their clan members,” Omutaka Namwaama Augustine Kizito Mutumba, the head of clan leaders, told Monitor in an interview, adding that they were awaiting the Kabaka’s response to a request they made to visit him.

What sort of protocol are we talking about here?

On May 30, the clan leaders committee passed a resolution that mandated clan leaders with the ability to travel to seek permission from necessary officials. It was also suggested that clan leaders fund their trips after getting clearance.

A proposal to get financial support from President Museveni was frowned upon on account of it being susceptible to being politicised.

Preparations to see the Kabaka started on June 8, when the clan leaders, led by Ms Joyce Ssebuggwawo, the junior ICT minister, had a two-hour discussion with President Museveni. According to Ms Ssebuggwawo, the leaders sought clearance from the President to go to Namibia and check on the Kabaka.

“For security reasons, we are not allowed to access the Kabaka. Clan leaders, therefore, requested President Museveni to intervene and talk to the Namibian President so that we could get clearance for the visit,” Ms Ssebuggwawo said.

Who are the clan chiefs who reportedly didn’t observe protocol?

The contingent currently ‘stranded’ in Namibia has five clan heads and one deputy clan head or prime minister.

They include Mawesano Deus Kyeyune of Ngaali clan; Sheba Kakande Kasujja of Ngeye clan; Elias Lwasi Buuzaabo of Ndiga clan; Godfrey Natiigo, the prime minister of Lugave clan; and Walusimbi Mbilozankya of Ngeye clan.

Mr Kazibwe says there is a known protocol that guides order in the kingdom. The Kabaka is the head and under him are the royal family, clan leaders, and an administrative wing at Mengo headed by the Katikkiro.

What is the current health status of the Kabaka?

Initial reports indicated that, earlier in March, the Kabaka had an appointment with his doctors in Germany. Katikkiro Mayiga would later reveal that the Kabaka was in Namibia as guided by his physicians.