Why Bugisu rejects Coffee Bill

In Bugisu Sub-region, deep-seated disappointment greeted the recent decision by two of its lawmakers, including the chairperson of the Bugisu Parliamentary Caucus, who on October 24, tacitly endorsed the National Coffee (Amendment) Bill, 2024. The Bill, among others, seeks to dissolve the Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) after 32 years of operation in the country’s coffee value chain.

Mr Richard Wanda (Bungokho Central, NRM), the Bugisu Parliamentary Caucus chairperson, was joined by Gerald Nangoli (Elgon North, NRM) in sending the Bill to the Committee of the House in its entirety for a clause-by-clause consideration. This decision, endorsed by 159 lawmakers and opposed by 77 others, is widely seen as the UCDA’s coup de grâce. President Museveni yesterday met lawmakers from his NRM party on his farm in Kisozi, Gomba District, to convince them that UCDA’s rationalisation is in the country’s best interests. By press time, we had not yet established the key takeaways from the closeddoor meeting.

A day before the meeting, coffee farmers in Bugisu Sub-region joined the Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) Elders Forum in voicing their Opposition to the Bill. “On behalf of Bugisu coffee farmers and the youth, we oppose the merging of UCDA with the Ministry of Agriculture,” Prof Kiboma Gimui, the chairperson of the BCU Elders Forum, said. “Without UCDA’s oversight, international buyers may refuse to accept BCU coffee.”

Mr Nathan Mabongo, the BCU treasurer, said: “The government’s insistence on passing this Bill [means] there must be a hidden agenda.” Mr Trimlet Muweleza, the youth chairperson of Mbale Industrial City Division, made it abundantly clear that they “plan to petition Parliament over this matter next week.” Before attending yesterday’s closeddoor meeting in Kisozi, John Musila, the Bubulo East (Independent) lawmaker, told Saturday Monitor that he intended to talk President Museveni out of rationalising UCDA. “I hope the intelligence in this country is doing its work [of feeding President Museveni with facts on coffee],” Mr Musila, who is also the BCU vice chairperson, said.

In defence of UCDA Prof Kiboma explained that coffee is central to the culture and livelihood of the Bamasaba people. “If UCDA is not there, it means our tribe will also suffer. The UCDA has played a critical role in supporting BCU’s coffee business since its revival in 2005.” Without UCDA’s certification, Prof Kiboma is convinced international buyers will reject BCU coffee and the entity will summarily lose its export licensing. UCDA’s role extends to certifying or ganic coffee for European markets, providing quality farm inputs, monitoring the coffee value chain, and identifying new markets.

The chairperson of the BCU Elders Forum argued that while UCDA may have some weaknesses, addressing them directly would be more effective than merging it with the Agriculture ministry. “Other countries like Kenya, Brazil, Vietnam, Ethiopia, and Tanzania, have independent coffee boards that support their coffee industries.

If these nations see the value of specialised institutions, why Uganda?” The 2024 census established that Bugisu Sub-region heavily depends on Arabica coffee as a cash crop. For the new season, BCU has set coffee prices at between Shs11,500 and Shs12,000 per kilogramme.

The prices, which are inclusive of transport and commission costs, were welcomed by farmers. “As youth who have benefited from coffee, we must ensure that our voices are heard and shut down this coffee Bill,” Mr James Wadada, a youth leader, told Saturday Monitor.

BCU holds a certificate of registration as a coffee exporter in Uganda. The certificate of registration okaying BCU to export coffee was renewed on October 1. It allows the union to “sell coffee using a tender system, auction, contract or direct sales involving reputable traders in any international market.” It states that BCU’s “coffee sold shall be transported from factory to Mombasa, or Entebbe, or Dar-es-Salaam for shipment and the coffee shall be transported using the most effective means.”

It also allows BCU to “buy coffee from other processors in Uganda and export it as the necessary quality certificate and transport permit may specify.” Coffee has been grown in Bugisu for more than a century, with records indicating that Arabica coffee was introduced to the sub-region by British colonialists in the early 1900s. The local Bugisu people quickly adopted coffee farming, integrating it into their existing agricultural practices. BCU a central plank Records show that the Bugisu Scheme, the BCU’s predecessor, was the first attempt at coffee (Arabica) marketing in the country outside Buganda and that it was established in 1931.

The scheme’s assets were transferred to the Bugisu Cooperative Societies, which later established the Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU), officially registered in 1954. Mr Nathan Nandala Mafabi, the current BCU chairperson, has no kind words for the NRM government. Mr Mafabi said the current government policies hinder economic progress for farmers and are intended to perpetuate poverty.

Mr Mafabi, who is also the Budadiri West MP (FDC), said there are reforming policies that would better support the UCDA and the coffee sector at large. He made the remarks during a four-hour-long discussion hosted by Mr Robert Kabushenga, a prominent coffee farmer, on X Space. During the interface, Mr Mafabi, a prominent advocate for Uganda’s coffee sector, provided insights into the challenges and opportunities that coffee farmers in Uganda, especially those in Bugisu—a major supplier to the global coffee market, encounter.

“The international certification for organic farming is crucial but expensive requirement, costing around Shs1 million per farmer. This certification enables Bugisu coffee to meet global standards, attracting buyers like Meru Coffee, which operates in Mbale to purchase and process coffee directly,” Mr Mafabi disclosed. He stressed that UCDA is a self-sustaining entity that contributes significantly to Uganda’s treasury and is crucial to the coffee industry.

“Coffee is the second most traded commodity after oil. I believe dismantling UCDA would harm Uganda’s coffee sector, particularly as UCDA’s certification is globally recognised and guarantees quality. Transitioning this role to the Ministry of Agriculture would risk losing focus and undermine the progress that UCDA has achieved,” he said. Bugisu’s pride Rtd Bishop Samuel Waburaha echoed these sentiments, stating that UCDA has made substantial contributions to the coffee sector since its inception. He said the government should focus on strengthening UCDA instead of dismantling it.

“Coffee is our pride in Masaba land. Masaba coffee, combined with that of Buganda, helped Uganda gain independence in 1962. Coffee has supported livelihoods in Bugisu, leading BCU to construct schools like Masaba Secondary School in Sironko District, Teso College Aloet in Soroti City, and Bukedi College Kachonga (BCK) in Butaleja District. Coffee is our backbone and if you remove it, you are erasing our heritage,”he said.

Mr Mabonga acknowledged UCDA’s achievements in enhancing Uganda’s coffee quality. “While UCDA may have limited extension workers, increasing this number would be more beneficial than merging it with the ministry,” Mr Mabonga said. Mr Mabonga reminded the government that BCU had contributed $300,000 towards Uganda’s independence through its coffee scheme. He urged Members of Parliament to oppose the merger and called upon President Museveni to heed their pleas. Mr Eddy Wanambwa, the BCU director, asked Parliament to consult the stakeholders about merging the institution.

“We, the Bamasaba, depend on coffee as our cash crop, and we have shown the President strong political support in Masaba land. We ask that he does not overlook our voices,” he said. Success story for cooperatives Mr Mafabi, who is also the Secretary General of the FDC (Najjanakumbi), questioned the government’s handling of cooperatives, citing the downfall of many due to poor management. He underscored that authentic cooperatives must grow organically, rooted in local communities.

“In Bugisu, the region’s cooperative system began in Bumasifa, and today, Bugisu Cooperative Union (BCU) represents 299 member societies, managed through clear leadership and succession plans,” Mr Mafabi revealed. He described BCU as one of Uganda’s most successful Saccos, adding that it ensures farmers have continuous access to funds.

BCU, Mr Mafabi proceeded to reveal, invests in community infrastructure, such as churches and mosques, and sponsors around 400 university students annually, with direct payments to institutions to ensure transparency. Mr Emma Bwayo, a coffee farmer, said BCU stands out as a model for managing Uganda’s coffee sector.

“The BCU has transformed coffee farming in the Elgon Sub-region, enhancing quality, returns, and creating value-added products for coffee farmers. This track record demonstrates that a cooperative model could be the key to revitalising Uganda’s coffee sector, aligning with Uganda’s history of cooperative-led agricultural growth since the 1960s,” Mr Bwayo, who is also the district youth councillor of Namisindwa, said.

ABOUT BCU

Established under the 1955 Bugisu Coffee Ordinance, BCU has been entrusted with marketing functions and major assets, representing nearly one million coffee farmers. BCU operates in adherence to both national and international cooperative principles, positioning it as a reliable leader in the sector. Over the past three years alone, BCU has enabled 15,000 students to complete their tertiary education, purchased BCU Radio 102.6 to support farmer mobilisation, and established itself as the largest landowner in Bugisu.