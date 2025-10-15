Why Bugwere has failed to get a cultural leader

For the Bagwere people of eastern Uganda, the last four years have been marked by uncertainty. Once united under a strong cultural leader, they now find themselves adrift, entangled in court cases, rival factions, and political interference that have left their cherished cultural institution without a head.

The absence of an Ikumbania, the traditional cultural leader of the Bagwere, has become more than just a political crisis—it has shaken the very identity of a people whose traditions and unity have long revolved around their cultural leader.

The Bagwere, an ethnic group native to eastern Uganda, mainly in Budaka, Butebo, Kibuku, and Pallisa districts, revere their Ikumbania as the guardian of their heritage, the mediator in disputes, and the custodian of their spiritual and cultural values.

For years, John Chrysostom Wayabire, the first cultural leader of Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, provided stability and direction. His death on February 6, 2021, left a void that has since plunged the institution into turmoil.

Mr Geoffrey Wayabire.

The succession battle

Traditionally, the Ikumbania is elected by the council of clan heads (Itanbangis). After Wayabire’s death, the expectation was that an orderly election would soon be held. Instead, rival factions, lawsuits, and government interventions have stalled the process.

Three main contenders—Mr Balaam Samuku Kintu Mubbala, Mr Geoffrey Wayabire, and Mr Joshua Wilber Musimami—have all claimed legitimacy as the rightful Ikumbania. Each insists they were duly elected by the council of elders, and each has court documents to back their claim.

The first major dispute arose when Mr Mubbala petitioned the Mbale High Court, seeking to stop elections that he claimed violated an earlier ruling recognising him as the legitimate cultural leader.

The court issued an interim order on March 1, 2024, signed by Deputy Registrar Robert Mukanza, barring any further elections or activities until the main case was resolved.

The order prohibited the Ministry of Gender from recognising or gazetting any other person as Ikumbania pending the outcome of the case. It also stopped Mr Musimami and Mr Wayabire from presenting themselves as leaders of the cultural institution.

Court battles and contradictions

The legal maze surrounding Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere has become increasingly complicated. In January 2022, the Mbale High Court, under Deputy Registrar Margaret Apiny, ruled that Mr Balaam Kintu Pagholi Mubbala was lawfully elected by the council of elders, which had been duly registered on July 29, 2021, and gazetted on August 27, 2021.

The Ministry of Gender even sought legal guidance from the Attorney General on how to implement this ruling. In response, Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka confirmed that Mubbala had been properly elected by 64 clan heads and advised them ministry to implement the court order.

Despite this, rival groups continued organising parallel elections. In June 2022, another group of clan heads elected Mr Joshua Musimami as the new Ikumbania, while in July 2022, a separate faction declared Mr Geoffrey Wayabire as their cultural leader.

The Minister of State for Gender and Culture Affairs, Ms Peace Regis Mutuuzo, nullified all these elections, citing ongoing court cases. Her letter, dated July 11, 2022, instructed local authorities in Budaka to treat any such elections as illegal and potential security threats.

Repeated government attempts to mediate the conflict have failed. On February 1, 2024, Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Ms Betty Amongi, convened yet another crisis meeting in Kampala with the three rival camps in attendance. The aim was to forge a compromise and pave the way for a legitimate election.

However, even before any consensus could be reached, Mr Mubbala went back to court, arguing that the ministry’s plan to conduct fresh elections violated standing court orders.

His lawyers, Nangulu and Mugoda Co Advocates, filed an injunction at the Mbale Chief Magistrate’s Court, further freezing any possible resolution. Speaking to Daily Monitor, Mr Mubbala insisted that his 2021 court victory and gazettement make him the rightful Ikumbania.

“All those self-imposing themselves and all activities related to new elections should be treated as null and void,” he said. He accused the Attorney General and the ministry of ignoring lawful court orders and warned that any new election would be “a sham and a hoax.”

According to the Institution of Traditional or Cultural Leaders Act, 2011, a cultural leader’s recognition must follow both community election and government gazettement.

While Mubbala appears to have fulfilled these criteria in 2021, conflicting interpretations of the Bagwere constitution and multiple election claims have created legal paralysis.

Court documents show that Mubbala was first elected in 2006 by 86 clan heads but was later re-elected in 2021 after Wayabire’s death. His opponents, however, argue that the elections were invalid because the minister of Gender had halted the process pending the resolution of ongoing cases.

Mr Pangoli Kintu Mubbala.

Historical context

The Bagwere crisis reflects a broader trend among traditional institutions in Uganda. Cultural leadership was abolished in 1967 by President Milton Obote, only to be restored in 1993 under President Yoweri Museveni’s National Resistance Movement (NRM) government.

Since restoration, several kingdoms and chiefdoms, especially the smaller ones like Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere, have faced internal wrangles fuelled by elite competition, clan politics, and misunderstandings of traditional authority structures.

According to Mr Badiru Kirya, the chairperson of the cultural council, the divide stems from a clash between educated elites and traditional elders.

“The war is between the elders and literates,” he said. “Elders rely on totems and traditional symbols, which the educated often dismiss. That misunderstanding has fuelled leadership conflicts.” The Obwa Ikumbania Bwa Bugwere comprises 108 clans spread across four districts—Budaka, Kibuku, Pallisa, and Butebo. What was once a unifying institution is now a source of discord, with every clan seemingly aligned to one of the three rival leaders.

Since the death of Wayabire, the institution has operated under acting leadership—the prime minister, Mr Joel Mugulusi, speaker Jacob Maiso, and cultural council chairperson Kirya—but this temporary arrangement has limited authority and cannot perform key cultural duties such as blessing marriages, mediating disputes, or presiding over initiation ceremonies.

The Ministry of Gender has been accused by different factions of bias and delay. Letters exchanged between the ministry, the Attorney General, and the Solicitor General show bureaucratic hesitation despite clear court directives.

While the ministry insists it must await the final disposal of all related cases, community members accuse officials of fuelling the impasse for political gain.

The Attorney General’s office has repeatedly emphasised dialogue as the best solution. However, repeated mediation efforts have failed as each faction claims to have court-backed legitimacy. “We cannot have three kings in one palace,” said one clan elder from Budaka, who preferred anonymity. “Until they agree on one truth, the Bagwere will remain without direction,” he added.

Beyond the legal drama, ordinary Bagwere people have borne the real cost of this crisis. Cultural events have been suspended, the traditional council has lost its moral authority, and inter-clan unity has deteriorated. Many fear that younger generations may lose touch with their heritage if the leadership vacuum continues.

“It is sad that a community once united by its traditions is now known for endless court cases,” lamented a local elder in Butebo. “The Ikumbania is not just a title; it is the spirit of who we are.”

Way forward

Observers believe that only a genuine reconciliation process, grounded in tradition and free from political interference, can restore stability.

Many elders have proposed forming an independent Elders Arbitration Committee to review all claims and consult the entire council of clans for a final binding decision.

Others urge the Ministry of Gender to implement existing court rulings instead of allowing endless litigation. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Mr Kirya. “The government should enforce the 2021 ruling and let the Bagwere move forward.”

As things stand, however, the Bagwere remain without an Ikumbania four years since the death of their first leader. What began as a simple succession process has become a complex web of legal, political, and cultural struggles, leaving a once-unified community divided. Until the courts or the clans deliver a resolution, the Bagwere will continue to live in the shadow of uncertainty.

The contest

Three key figures have emerged as contenders for the throne. Balaam Kintu Pagholi Mubbala claims to have been duly elected and officially gazetted in 2021. Joshua Wilber Musimami was later chosen by a faction of clan heads on June 25, 2022, while Geoffrey Wayabire was declared leader by another group on July 14, 2022.

Each of these men maintains that his election was legitimate, creating overlapping claims to the cultural seat.

Several institutions have become central to the standoff. The Mbale High Court has issued multiple interim and final orders aimed at halting or clarifying the election process.

The Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, which oversees the recognition and gazettement of cultural leaders, has been drawn into the dispute as it seeks to mediate among the rival factions.

Meanwhile, the Attorney General’s Office has provided legal guidance—at one point advising that the court’s ruling in favour of Mr Mubbala should be implemented. Despite these interventions, the Bagwere remain without an Ikumbania.