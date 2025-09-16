Why Busoga leaders shunned Kyabazinga’s coronation ceremony

Last Saturday, Kyabazinga William Nadiope Gabula IV marked his 11th coronation anniversary in a low-key celebration held at Bugembe, the headquarters of the Busoga Kingdom.

Notably absent, however, were most of the region's top political leaders, including ministers, Members of Parliament, and district chairpersons, raising questions and concerns among observers and kingdom stakeholders. Out of the 12 LC5 Chairpersons from Busoga, only two showed up at the ceremony: Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo (Jinja City), who is also a member of the organizing committee of the 11th Anniversary, and Mr Ezra Gabula (Iganga District).

Similarly, only five of the 44 Members of Parliament from the region were present. Of the seven ministers from Busoga, only one, Minister for the Presidency, Ms Milly Babalanda, turned up. Prominent Busoga leaders who have always attended previous events but this time were absent with no apologies or representatives include: Ms Rebecca Kadaga (Minister for East African Affairs), Ms Justine Kasule Lumumba (Minister for General Duties), Mr. Fred Bwino Kyakulaga (State Minister for Agriculture), Mr. Frederick Ngobi Gume (State Minister for Cooperatives), and Ms. Rukia Isanga Nakadama (Third Deputy Prime Minister).

Why did they stay away?

Mr Yasin Ntembe, former Royal Chief of Butembe Chiefdom, suggested that the boycott by political leaders may be linked to discontent over the replacement of several traditional chiefs who were instrumental in Kyabazinga Nadiope's rise to the throne. Mr Ntembe, who was removed from his position, claims that the leaders do not trust the newly appointed chiefs and feel disconnected from the current administration.

"There has been tampering with traditional leadership. Chiefs who participated in electing Prince Nadiope have been unseated, and leaders are quietly distancing themselves from the kingdom affairs as a result," said Prince Ntembe. He cited examples such as himself being replaced by three chiefs in Butembe, Prince Juma Munulo (who nominated Nadiope) being replaced in Bunya, and Mr. John Ntale Nanumba being removed from the Bunhole-Bunanumba throne.

"In 2016, Munulo and I warned the Kyabazinga that sidelining those who brought him to power would cause problems. What we're seeing now is the result," Mr Ntembe added. He also criticized the use of non-traditional figures like KCCA Deputy Director Mr Benon Kigenyi as master of ceremonies instead of the kingdom's information minister, saying such decisions are further alienating local leaders.

The lack of communication and engagement was also blamed by Ms. Salaamu Musumba, former Kamuli LC5 Chairperson. She accused the organizers of poor communication and selective invitation.

"If they managed to invite the President, how hard would it be to send an invitation to someone they live with?" she asked. "Leaders no longer attend functions without formal invitations," she noted. She added that the organizers only invited individuals who serve their private interests.

L-R: Royal chiefs, Uganda’s Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja (centre), Kyabazinga William Wilberforce Gabula Nadiope IV, Minister for the Presidency Milly Babirye Babalanda, Busoga Kingdom Prime Minister Dr. Joseph Muvawala, and Busoga Kingdom 2nd Deputy Prime Minister Osman Noor during the 11th Coronation Anniversary celebrations of the Kyabazinga at Busoga Kingdom headquarters in Bugembe on September 13, 2025. PHOTO/DENIS EDEMA

Mr Abubaker Walubi, head of NRM district chairpersons in Busoga, pointed to a growing disconnect between the Kyabazinga administration and local leaders. He argued that while civil servants are regularly guided to the Kyabazinga by KCCA officials, no similar effort is made for regional political leaders.

"There's a lack of effort to connect with Busoga's political class," Mr Walubi said, adding that some leaders may have been engaged with constituents as they prepare for the upcoming 2026 elections. He also explained his own absence, saying he was out of the region at the time and did not intentionally skip the ceremony.

Absence defended. Mr. Peter Kisambira, chairperson of the upcoming "Welcome Home" event for Ms. Rebecca Kadaga, defended her absence by revealing she was away for medical treatment. "Kadaga missed the ceremony because she was out of the country receiving medical care. There's no bad blood," Mr. Kisambira clarified.

Kingdom's response. On the other hand, Mr Peter Okocha Kasolo, a member of the coronation organizing committee, expressed disappointment over what he called a "growing tendency of disrespect" towards the Kyabazinga.

"Some leaders think that because they played a role in the Kyabazinga's enthronement, he should beg them to attend his events. But that's wrong. Kyabazinga is the cultural head and must be respected by all," Mr Kasolo said. He emphasized that attending Kyabazinga's functions does not require formal invitations. "His events should be treated like Christmas or Eid celebrations that everyone values and attends without being reminded," he added.

Despite the absence of high-profile leaders, Mr Kasolo noted that the general public turned up in large numbers, demonstrating continued grassroots support for the Kyabazinga.



