Why Butaleja is prone to floods

The raging floods in Butaleja District which killed one person last week have got authorities and locals conjuring up solutions, while trying to explain why the area is prone to tidal waves.

The heavy rains are said to have started early last week, but it was on Thursday when it peaked, displacing several households, ruining businesses, closing Doho Primary School and destroying crops in the sub-counties of Himutu, Butaleja, Mazimasa, Butaleja sub-county, and Butaleja town council.

It also cut off major roads in some areas, with people now being asked to access Mbale city through the districts of Budaka, Namutumba and Tororo.

The conversation about floods in Butaleja District was recently reignited on X, formerly Twitter, by Mr Noah Birumi (Wapera), a journalist, who said most people who have drowned in Butaleja were trying to cross the poorly planned roads.

“Over 20 years of promised better roads, today Butaleja still has some of the worst roads in the country. Nearly every year, people die in the floods on these deadly roads; let us stand and say: #NoTarmacNoVote,” Mr Birumi wrote.

In the latest incident, the deceased, who is believed to have been a resident of Bugombe village, Himutu sub-county, was recovered after reportedly being washed away as he tried to cross Nakwasi Bridge.

Mr Emmanuel Dombo, an opinion leader in Butaleja, however, says the district is prone to floods because it is in the watershed of Mt Elgon.



“Butaleja District is a big swamp and flood plain for Mt Elgon; at times it floods without any rains. Many times, one can get the roads in Butaleja flooding even during drought,” Mr Dombo told Monitor in an interview.



He also cited the bad roads as another reason for the floods, which he says is also at times made worse by the corruption tendencies at the district.



“For instance, up to now, no one knows whether the district received the Road Fund and, if so, what has been done with it,” Mr Dombo said.



The Butaleja District chairman, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, declined to comment on the matter, while all calls to the chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Fred Mukasa Kizito, went unanswered.



Mr Dombo added: “Then, the other is the outstanding pledge for the tarmacking of Nabumali-Busolwe-Namutumba Road. The government hasn’t yet honoured this pledge, but I am sure it will soon be.”



He further explained that cultivation up to the river banks moves a lot of soil into the river, which has silted the river, making it require desilting in order to create enough room for water and to allow river to flow without meandering.



For that reason, he wants the government to enforce the proposed 50-100 meter buffer area, where people shouldn’t cultivate.



“This area should be planted with protective vegetation like bamboo, reeds, papyrus, and s0 on, to help in the filtration process. All the water that flows in River Manafwa is very brown, indicating that it is contaminated with soil.



“Some of the people upstream who interfere with the natural flow of the river or whose land use practices affect the river should be relocated or resettled elsewhere. Those remaining should be educated about the sustainable use of the river,” he further suggests.



Solution



Mr Dombo says floods in Butaleja District would have been fixed if some leaders in Mbale hadn’t been opposed to the Bulusambu Dam project in Busiu sub-county, Mbale District, which the government cancelled in 2013.



The Shs55b project, which was being jointly funded by Royal Swedish, the Norwegian government and World Bank, was disbanded after the leadership of Mbale District met stiff resistance from residents.