Why Butaleja is prone to floods
What you need to know:
- The conversation about floods in Butaleja District was recently reignited on X, formerly Twitter, by Mr Noah Birumi (Wapera), a journalist, who said most people who have drowned in Butaleja were trying to cross the poorly planned roads.
The raging floods in Butaleja District which killed one person last week have got authorities and locals conjuring up solutions, while trying to explain why the area is prone to tidal waves.
The heavy rains are said to have started early last week, but it was on Thursday when it peaked, displacing several households, ruining businesses, closing Doho Primary School and destroying crops in the sub-counties of Himutu, Butaleja, Mazimasa, Butaleja sub-county, and Butaleja town council.
It also cut off major roads in some areas, with people now being asked to access Mbale city through the districts of Budaka, Namutumba and Tororo.
The conversation about floods in Butaleja District was recently reignited on X, formerly Twitter, by Mr Noah Birumi (Wapera), a journalist, who said most people who have drowned in Butaleja were trying to cross the poorly planned roads.
“Over 20 years of promised better roads, today Butaleja still has some of the worst roads in the country. Nearly every year, people die in the floods on these deadly roads; let us stand and say: #NoTarmacNoVote,” Mr Birumi wrote.
In the latest incident, the deceased, who is believed to have been a resident of Bugombe village, Himutu sub-county, was recovered after reportedly being washed away as he tried to cross Nakwasi Bridge.
Mr Emmanuel Dombo, an opinion leader in Butaleja, however, says the district is prone to floods because it is in the watershed of Mt Elgon.
“Butaleja District is a big swamp and flood plain for Mt Elgon; at times it floods without any rains. Many times, one can get the roads in Butaleja flooding even during drought,” Mr Dombo told Monitor in an interview.
He also cited the bad roads as another reason for the floods, which he says is also at times made worse by the corruption tendencies at the district.
“For instance, up to now, no one knows whether the district received the Road Fund and, if so, what has been done with it,” Mr Dombo said.
The Butaleja District chairman, Mr Michael Higenyi Bory, declined to comment on the matter, while all calls to the chief administrative officer (CAO), Mr Fred Mukasa Kizito, went unanswered.
Mr Dombo added: “Then, the other is the outstanding pledge for the tarmacking of Nabumali-Busolwe-Namutumba Road. The government hasn’t yet honoured this pledge, but I am sure it will soon be.”
He further explained that cultivation up to the river banks moves a lot of soil into the river, which has silted the river, making it require desilting in order to create enough room for water and to allow river to flow without meandering.
For that reason, he wants the government to enforce the proposed 50-100 meter buffer area, where people shouldn’t cultivate.
“This area should be planted with protective vegetation like bamboo, reeds, papyrus, and s0 on, to help in the filtration process. All the water that flows in River Manafwa is very brown, indicating that it is contaminated with soil.
“Some of the people upstream who interfere with the natural flow of the river or whose land use practices affect the river should be relocated or resettled elsewhere. Those remaining should be educated about the sustainable use of the river,” he further suggests.
Solution
Mr Dombo says floods in Butaleja District would have been fixed if some leaders in Mbale hadn’t been opposed to the Bulusambu Dam project in Busiu sub-county, Mbale District, which the government cancelled in 2013.
The Shs55b project, which was being jointly funded by Royal Swedish, the Norwegian government and World Bank, was disbanded after the leadership of Mbale District met stiff resistance from residents.
The dam was to cover four sub-counties, including; Busiu, Bukiende, Lukhonge and Busoba in Mbale, and some parts of Manafwa District, and was one of the Nile Basin Initiative (NBI) projects.
It was being established to specifically focus on River Sio and Mpologoma basins that are shared between Kenya and Uganda.
The Butaleja Natural Resources Officer, Ms Lamula Were, says Bulusambu dam was supposed to store the water and release it slowly for different purposes.
“Initially, water was controlled, but now it passes us and goes. By being at the foothills of the Elgon region, Butaleja District is in a river basin,” she said.
However, some people settle and cultivate near river banks, making soil loose, and when it becomes loose, accompanied by the poor catchment management, soils fill up the river, leaving little space for water to settle in.
Mr Fredrick Dongo Shema, a resident of Lujehe village in Butaleja town council, says the Mt Elgon region receives a lot of rain, especially during the wet season (April to August), yet the ground can’t absorb it all, and thus ends up running off into rivers and streams.
Since these areas are mountainous, the runoff collects quickly and with force, causing rivers to overflow their banks and flood the surrounding low-lying areas, including Butaleja.
Mr Dongo, like Mr Dombo, says construction of a ground water dam may offer the perfect solution to flooding in Butaleja District, although memories of the botched Bulusambu dam project, too, lingers in his mind to-date.
Parliamentary efforts
On February 8, the West Badama Member of Parliament, Mr Maximus Ochai, raised concerns over the delayed works on the roads in Butaleja and Budama.
This prompted Deputy Speaker, Mr Thomas Tayebwa to request for a feasibility report from the state minister for works, Mr Musa Ecweru. The inquiry was also supported by the Busiki County legislator, Mr Paul Akamba.