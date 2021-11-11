Why C-section births are rising in Masindi 

Doctors at Cure Children’s hospital in Mbale carry out an operation last year. Statistics from Masindi District health department indicate that 1,225 women delivered by C-section last year. PHOTO / OLIVIER MUKAAYA 

By  Ismail Bategeka

What you need to know:

  • Statistics from the district health department indicate that 1,225 women delivered by C-section last year.  
  • In 2019, 1,190 babies were also born by caesarean section, and 1,180 in the previous year. 

Ms Winifred Birungi, a resident of Masindi District, opted for a caesarean section when it was time to give birth to her first-born baby.

