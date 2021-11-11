Why C-section births are rising in Masindi 

Ms Winifred Birungi, a resident of Masindi District, opted for a caesarean section when it was time to give birth to her first-born baby.

“It was less painful than normal delivery. I also feared I could injure my baby,” Ms Birungi says.

Like her, more women in the district are opting to give birth by caesarean section (C-section).

Statistics from the district health department indicate that 1,225 women delivered by C-section last year.

In 2019, 1,190 babies were also born by caesarean section, and 1,180 in the previous year.

Mr Patrick Baguma, the district health officer, attributes the rise in such delivers to some expectant mothers who do not want to experience the pain of a natural birth.

“Many expecting mothers who book for caesarean are elites, they want to keep their private parts intact and stay appealing to their husbands,” Mr Baguma says.

He also cites an increased number of underage pregnant girls whose bodies are not fully developed for a natural birth.

Complications

“Currently, the number of underage deliveries has increased. The teenagers cannot push since their bodies are not prepared to hold babies. We apply caesarean delivery for their safety and that of their babies,” Mr Baguma says.

In other cases, he says when some people are too stressed, they develop hypertension during delivery, which necessitates a C-section.

Mr Felix Twinomugisha, the Masindi Hospital medical superintendent, says C-sections are common among first-time mothers.

“These are mothers who are giving birth for the first time and most of them are below 16 years. These are many and are prone to C-section,” he says. According to Mr Twinomugisha, pregnant women need to be monitored by doctors from the time they begin experiencing labour pains, but some reach hospital after labour pains.

“Delay to go to the health facility is also a major cause of caesarean section because by the time they come, we do not know when the labour pains started and how they started, so it becomes hard for us to monitor them,” he says.

Ms Lilian Mukali, a nurse in the same hospital, says sometimes C-sections are necessary because mothers spend long hours in labour.

“We don’t allow them longer periods in labour. When we see that normal delivery may put the mother and the baby at risk, we recommend C-section to save their lives,” Ms Mukali says.

She says a C-section is recommended when a new mother spends about 20 hours in labour, while for those who have given birth before, it is more than 14 hours.

“Babies that are too large for the birth canal, slow cervical thinning and carrying multiple babies can all prolong labour. Doctors consider a C-section to avoid complications,” Ms Mukali says.

She also notes that there are women who have narrow pelvis hence complicating natural delivery.

“These types of people cannot deliver normally. The only option is to deliver by C-section,” the nurse says.

Top in c-sections

According to the district health office, most caesarean deliveries are done at Masindi Hospital, followed by Masindi Kitara Medical Centre.

At Masindi Kitara Medical Centre, 227 C-sections were conducted last year and 238 cases in 2019. In 2018, there were 238 such cases and 217 in 2017.