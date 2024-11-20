Why child adoption fails many Ugandans

At least 800 childcare institutions are stranded with 50,000 children across the country. Child rights activists blame the bottleneck on a lack of government support and funding during the adoption process that bars potential adoptive parents.

Mr Damon Wamala, the executive director of Uganda Child Rights NGO Network, says although they have a good alternative care framework, footing the bills of child adoption is burdensome.

“In some circumstances, potential adoptive parents are the ones to finance the probation officer to come and monitor the fostering process to avoid delays, yet it’s supposed to be done by the government,” he says.

Mr Wamala says the entire legal process needs a separate allocation of resources to support the legal team, including the Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, to enable them to execute the designated role of the probation officer, who are legally tasked with the execution.

“The probation officers also have to follow up after the adoption to make sure the process is successful and close the file for once and all after ensuring the child is safe and is in a loving family, but the process is delayed due to lack of enough funds,” he says.

Mr Wamala says the government has tried to ease the process by reducing the fostering period from three to one year, but most Ugandans are reluctant to adopt children because they are not aware of how much it costs.

Data from the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development, which oversees adoption, shows that eight to 10 applicants for adoption are received every month, with 60 percent coming from non-Ugandans, who then appear before the National Committee and get recommended annually. Globally, the United Nations estimates that 260,000 children are adopted annually, which translates into fewer than 12 adoptions for every 100,000 persons under 18 years.

Some of the adopted children participate in activities during celebrations to mark Adoption in November 2024. Photo/Shabibah Nakirigya

Inter-country adoption

Mr Shafik Butanda, the probation and social welfare officer at the ministry, says there are two types of adoption, namely local and inter-country.

Mr Butanda says under this scheme, the applicant writes to the probation officer in a particular district where one wants to foster a child, then the probation officer assesses and prepares an undertaking paperwork that the applicant signs.

“Then the probation officer provides several reports based on the type of adoption and may include a medical report, home study report, evidence of source of income, and certificate of good conduct from Interpol (International Police),” he says.

Mr Butanda says the probation officer has to present the applicant to the National Alternative Care Panel at the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development. He says non-Ugandans submit addresses to the permanent secretary of the ministry.

“This instructs the ministry to sit and interview the applicant, and when found suitable, he is referred to the Family Division of the High Court,” he says.

About Adoption

Mr Butanda adds that the High Court hears the application and if suitable they grant the applicant fostering order for one year and then issue the adoption order.

Local adoption

Mr Butanda says local adoption is managed by the chief magistrate’s court, which hears the case and decides whether the applicant is suitable or not. “This process involves the chief magistrate, probation officer of the particular district, applicant, and the lawyer in case one is hired,” he says. Mr. Butanda says the applicant is expected to file a request through the probation officer, who is supposed to assess and provide a report to the magistrate court to proceed with the fostering programme.

“After the assessment, the probation officer has to provide the care foster order for one year and after fostering, has to go back to court and inform them that the process was successful and then get the adoption order for the applicant,” he says. Mr. Butanda says the probation officer is required to monitor the process for one year and once cleared, they officially close the process.

Challenges

Mr Butanda says: “Some relatives give away their children for adoption not knowing that they are taking them for good and the moment they reach court, they start saying they thought the adoption was just for education and the children would return home when they become 20 years old.”

Mr Butanda says children with surviving relatives sign for them as some of the relatives do not understand because the lawyers who are running the process are funded by foreigners. “These lawyers approach surviving relatives and do not explain to them the legal implications of adoption, so these people ignorantly sign the consent forms and affidavit of giving away their children without knowing the outcome,” he says.

What the law says

Mr Butanda says only one court handles the inter-country adoption matters and that is the Family Division of the High Court in Kampala. “Within this court are only three judges, who are identified by the Principle Judge to handle inter-country adoption because other judges are handling criminal matters,” he says.

Mr Butanda says the law states that non-citizens can only adopt a Ugandan child under exceptional circumstances. “Under these circumstances, it's the judge of the Family Division of the High Court who defines special circumstances and accepts the process to go on,” he says.

Requirements

The Ministry of Gender requires applicants to provide documentation from their home government confirming that an adoption granted by Ugandan courts will be recognised, ensuring the child’s protection. Additionally, applicants must obtain consent from their spouses or adult children, if applicable, and submit recommendations from two individuals who know them well.

What they say...

Financial burden

“In some circumstances, potential adoptive parents are the ones to finance the probation officer to come and monitor the fostering process to avoid delays, yet it’s supposed to be done by the government.” — Mr Damon Wamala.

Frustrated

“We have incidents where a prospective adoptive parent gives up the process because of the frustrations in courts of law due to high costs and a long process. These affect the children more because they lack protection and rights during the process.” — Mr Andrew Rugasira.

Support

“Due to the absence of adequate government support systems, childcare institutions often face cases where children are returned after the death of their foster parents, as other family members feel unable to take in the child or share inheritance.” — Ms Barbra Nankya.

Ignorance

“Relatives give away their children for adoption not knowing that they are taking them for good, and the moment they reach court, they start saying they thought the adoption was just for education and the children would return home when they become 20 years old.” — Mr Shafik Butanda.