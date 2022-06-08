Why CMI boss Gen Birungi visited Rwanda

Uganda and Rwanda have resumed military intelligence ties after years of sour relationship.

The head of the Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI) in Uganda, Maj Gen James Birungi, and his Rwandan counterpart, the head of the Directorate of Military Intelligence (DMI) , Brig Gen Vincent Nyakarundi, have been meeting in Kampala and in Kigali to forge a new security path.

The commander of Land Forces, Lt Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, said Maj Gen Birungi’s visit to Kigali is part of the fortification of the Uganda-Rwanda ties.

“I thank the two generals in leading the way in normalising our relationships. Have a successful visit to Rwanda ndugu Birungi. God bless the unity and brotherhood between Uganda and Rwanda,” Lt Gen Muhoozi tweeted.

The relationship between the two countries has been strained since their armies fought in Kisangani, DR Congo, two decades ago.

The tension reached a boiling point when Rwanda blocked its border with Uganda after accusing Ugandan security forces of killing and arresting her nationals.

It was until the leaders of the two countries agreed to scale down the hostilities that the relationship returned to normalcy.

Last month, Brig Nyakarundi also led a delegation to Uganda.

During their stay in Kampala, Rwanda’s intelligence chief held meetings with Lt Gen Muhoozi and Maj Gen Birungi.

Maj Gen Birungi and Brig Nyakarundi also visited the Senior Command and Staff College in Kimaka, Jinja.

The two generals gave lectures of opportunity to military scholars at the college.

Brig Nyakarundi’s delegation came to Uganda on May 12, two weeks after the President of Rwanda, Mr Paul Kagame, on the invitation of President Museveni, visited Uganda and also attended Lt Gen Muhoozi’s 48th birthday celebration dinner at State House, Entebbe.

According to Lt Gen Muhoozi, during Brig Nyakarundi’s visit, the intelligence organs of both countries agreed to work together.

The resolution to work together, Lt Gen Muhoozi added, signifies the “strong alliance” between Kampala and Kigali.