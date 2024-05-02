Why court awarded woman curtains, cow in divorce battle

The Family Division of the High Court in Kampala on April 25 dissolved an 18-year marriage between Ms Peace Uhiriwe and Mr Paul Kagwa, leaving Ms Uhiriwe with a surprising settlement of curtains and one cow.

The case, presided over by Justice Alice Komuhangi, unfolded with Ms Uhiriwe seeking divorce and an equal division of family property, including prime real estate and livestock. However, the court’s decision diverged dramatically from her expectations.

The couple, who tied the knot on December 16, 2005, at Our Lady Queen of Virgins Kisubi Parish, didn’t have children.

Initially residing in Entebbe, they later moved to Lubowa Housing Estates.

Ms Uhiriwe left in November 2013 followed allegations of adultery and cruelty against Mr Kagwa, including involvement with Diana Natukunda, cited as a co-respondent.

Core to Ms Uhiriwe’s divorce case was her claim that the properties situated in various areas , including Kampala, Entebbe, and Mpigi districts were matrimonial properties to which she was entitled as a spouse.

However, Mr Kagwa contended that these properties were acquired before their marriage and were solely registered in his name.

The court deliberated on five key issues, including the validity of the marriage, the nature of the contested properties, and Ms Uhiriwe’s claims of contribution towards their acquisition.

Justice Komuhangi ruled that the marriage was indeed valid, despite Mr Kagwa’s prior marriage.

However, she sided with Mr Kagwa on the property dispute, asserting that none of the properties listed were matrimonial assets.

The judge emphasized that they were registered solely in Mr Kagwa’s name before or during their marriage, with no evidence of joint ownership.

“The 1st respondent (Mr Kagwa) in his evidence adduced the Certificates of Title and the court confirmed that they are registered in his sole name and they were registered before the marriage between the 1st respondent,” Justice Komuhangi observed.

Furthermore, the court dismissed Ms Uhiriwe’s assertions of contribution towards property acquisition, finding insufficient evidence to support her claims. Even the property they resided in was deemed not matrimonial due to its ownership by a separate entity.

Her reward

In an unexpected turn, Justice Komuhangi ordered Mr Kagwa to refund Ms Uhiriwe for curtains worth Shs2.8 million, as evidenced by receipts in her name.

Regarding the issue of the 10 cows in Ntugamo farm that Ms Uhiriwe had sought, the judge held that no evidence was also adduced as to whether the one cow given as a gift has since reproduced.

The court directed Mr Kagwa to hand over one cow to Ms Uhiriwe within 30 days. “In light of the above, this court is constrained to order for the release of only one cow which the 1st respondent (Mr Kagwa) agreed to. The first respondent (Mr Kagwa) is hereby ordered to hand over the one (1) cow to the petitioner (Ms Uhiriwe),” ruled Justice Komuhangi.

Background

In 2022, the Court of Appeal made pronouncements with far-reaching consequences on the rights of married persons in matrimonial properties when they divorce. Core to the judgment in Ambayo Versus Aserua Civil Appeal No. 100 of 2015 the court stated that:

1. Marriage does not give a spouse an automatic half-share in the matrimonial property.

2. A spouse’s share in the matrimonial property is dependent on his/her contribution to it.

3. Contribution can take either monetary or non-monetary forms or both.

4. The non-monetary contribution usually consists of “unpaid care and domestic work” rendered by a spouse during the marriage like caring for the children, elderly and the sick members of the family, household chores, cultivating food for the family subsistence et cetra.

5. When the court is determining the value of the “unpaid care and domestic work” rendered during the marriage it should take into account monetary value principles like the value or cost of similar or substitute services available on the labor or service market.