Why 'deserted' Otuke hill chosen for Lango chief’s Shs2.8b coronation
What you need to know:
- Commonly referred to as ‘Got Otuke’ by the Lango people, it borders Otuke and Abim districts and is located about 20 kilometres away from Otuke District headquarters.
The venue committee for the coronation of Lango paramount chief has decided to include Otuke Hill (Got Otuke), Otuke District, as one of the venues for the traditional ritual.
Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), was elected as Won Nyaci or Paramount Chief of the Lango ethnic group on March 1, 2024.
His coronation ceremony, which is expected to cost over Shs2.8 billion and be attended by over one million guests from all walks of life, is scheduled for November 2.
However, the committee secretary, Mr Andrew Max Ogwok, said the committee has picked Got Otuke as a venue for the installation ceremony.
“The committee will visit Got Otuke to assess its suitability on the date to be determined by Awitong (clan leader) Geoffrey Okwir Gunya,” Mr Ogwok said in a statement, adding that the venue for the main event was yet to be decided upon.
“To ensure the best possible venues for the ceremony, the committee has scheduled visits to Lango College and Lira Gold Course for Monday, May 13 as the top two ranked venues. These visits will allow thorough scrutiny and consideration of the venues.”
About Otuke Hill
Commonly referred to as ‘Got Otuke’ by the Lango people, it borders Otuke and Abim districts and is located about 20 kilometres away from Otuke District headquarters.
It is believed that the first Lango group that migrated from Abyssinia settled at this hill around the 16th century before splitting into various clusters including Lango Olok (Karimojong), Lango Dyang (Iteso), Lango Omiru the present Lango living in North Kyoga comprising of Kole, Lira, Oyam, Apac, Kwania, Otuke, Alebtong, Dokolo and Amolatar districts.
The deserted historical site has been turned into a grazing area for animals and charcoal burning. In the past, it was the coordinating centre for the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) and Anti Stock Theft Unit personnel.
This publication has established there are plans to construct a monument and turn it into a Lango cultural heritage site.