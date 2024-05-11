Why 'deserted' Otuke hill chosen for Lango chief’s Shs2.8b coronation

The venue committee for the coronation of Lango paramount chief has decided to include Otuke Hill (Got Otuke), Otuke District, as one of the venues for the traditional ritual.



Eng Dr Michael Moses Odongo Okune, the former executive director of Uganda Road Fund (URF), was elected as Won Nyaci or Paramount Chief of the Lango ethnic group on March 1, 2024.



His coronation ceremony, which is expected to cost over Shs2.8 billion and be attended by over one million guests from all walks of life, is scheduled for November 2.



However, the committee secretary, Mr Andrew Max Ogwok, said the committee has picked Got Otuke as a venue for the installation ceremony.

“The committee will visit Got Otuke to assess its suitability on the date to be determined by Awitong (clan leader) Geoffrey Okwir Gunya,” Mr Ogwok said in a statement, adding that the venue for the main event was yet to be decided upon.



“To ensure the best possible venues for the ceremony, the committee has scheduled visits to Lango College and Lira Gold Course for Monday, May 13 as the top two ranked venues. These visits will allow thorough scrutiny and consideration of the venues.”



About Otuke Hill