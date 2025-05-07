Why do cars catch fire after overturning?

In less than a week, two vehicles have overturned and caught fire in separate tragic incidents. The first occurred on May 3 at 1:54am on the Kajjansi-Munyonyo flyover near the Busabala Interchange, claiming the life of businessman Rajiv Ruparelia.

The second took place on the evening of May 5 in Buikwe District, where a moving YY Coaches bus overturned and burst into flames. The exact number of victims is yet to be confirmed by authorities. So, what causes a car to catch fire after overturning?

Mr Alvin Nkini, a mechanic, says such fires are typically triggered by a chain of events occurring in rapid succession—often involving spilt fuel, heat, and sparks. He believes both recent cases likely involved fuel as the primary accelerant.

“For instance, if the overturned bus in Buikwe didn’t have flammable cargo, then the fire was likely caused by liquid fuel or gas. These spread quickly once ignited,” Mr Nkini explains. He adds that in the Kajjansi incident, the car may have had a nearly full fuel tank and was likely travelling at high speed, given that it had just exited the Entebbe Expressway.

The speed, combined with a hot exhaust system, could have created ideal conditions for ignition.

“When a car crashes and overturns, the fuel tank can rupture, splashing petrol over various engine components. If the fuel contacts the battery, exposed wires, or other hot surfaces, it can ignite. Even the hot exhaust alone can set off the fire,” Mr Nkini says.

Additionally, the collision of metal components during a crash can generate sparks. When fuel is present, fire becomes almost inevitable.

Mr Nkini further notes that fuel in the system doesn’t always return to the tank and can become volatile under high temperatures. The risk is especially high for long-distance buses like the one involved in the Buikwe crash.

“When a vehicle flips and its roof scrapes along the road, the friction creates sparks. Meanwhile, fuel leaks out and finds those sparks—resulting in fire,” Mr Nkini explains. Another potential fire hazard, especially in poorly maintained vehicles, comes from overheated brakes.

Mr Alex Kadoli, a mechanic at Dalas Auto Limited, says this often stems from poorly serviced brake callipers.

The brake calliper system includes the piston, hanger, and bracket, with the brake pads pressing against the disc to stop the car.

Over time, dust from the brake pads mixes with grease, preventing the callipers from moving freely. Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson for the Traffic Directorate, advises that the best prevention is avoiding situations that lead to overturning in the first place.

“Speeding is the leading risk factor. By the time your vehicle overturns, you’ve already lost control. Cars aren’t designed to flip, and while you may not always prevent a crash, you should ensure you’re not the cause,” Mr Kananura cautions.