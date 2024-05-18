Why does VAT remain so divisive in Uganda?

Hawkers display their goods outside shops in Kampala after traders closed them in protest against the EFRIS tax collection system.  PHOTO | MICHAEL KAKUMIRIZI. 

By  Deogratius Wamala

What you need to know:

  • The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) is burning the midnight oil to generate an additional Shs1.9 trillion to help meet some of the country’s anticipated budgetary needs for the 2025/2026 fiscal year. In this explainer, Deogratius Wamala reveals all that one needs to know about remittance of Value-Added Tax (VAT).