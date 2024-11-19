Why empowerment of refugees could end dependency

Unlike before, refugees looking to grow their businesses now have an opportunity to access the most affordable credit following the partnership between two leading U.S. government agencies with a local bank possessing a history of financial inclusion.

The partnership involving Development Finance Corporation (DFC) , the U.S. government's development finance institution and USAID with Opportunity Bank Uganda to launch the first-ever U.S. lending program to refugees and host communities in Africa, is intended to help create and grow 60,000 small enterprises across Uganda.

This first-of-its-kind partnership in Africa will commit 70 percent of loans to refugees, and 30 percent will be allocated to members of Ugandan host communities.

The agreement between U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), the U.S. government’s development finance agency with Opportunity Bank Uganda, launched on Monday will enable an increase in lending to refugee businesses and Ugandan host communities by up to $9 million or Shs33 billion over the next six years.

According to a statement, the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) is supporting the partnership by providing advisory services to prospective borrowers and Opportunity Bank.

The statement also noted that, given that 18,000 loans are specifically targeted for women, USAID is providing financial training to women borrowers and helping Opportunity Bank to design and market the loans to women. USAID will provide business skills to borrowers and support refugee lending across Opportunity Bank branches.

“Today, we are taking a big step toward a future where refugees and host communities in Uganda can fully participate in the formal economy by accessing life-changing financing opportunities,” the U.S. Ambassador to Uganda, William W. Popp said in his remarks at the launch of U.S. International Development Finance Corporation Refugee and Host Community Lending Partnership with Opportunity Bank.

He continued: “We are very pleased that DFC, as the U.S. government’s lead development finance agency, has partnered with Opportunity Bank Uganda Ltd to increase bank’s lending to refugee businesses and Ugandan host communities by up to $9 million or Shs33 billion.”

Ending reliance on aid

The U.S. technical assistance through USAID will help Opportunity Bank reach refugee borrowers to access banking services, but importantly the U.S. is launching “this innovative effort through USAID and the DFC to help refugees and host communities achieve self-reliance and end dependence on aid.

“As we all know that aid must be ultimately replaced with self-reliance, the new partnership launched today is an important step to graduation from aid,” says Amb. Popp.

This will be through what he describes as localization and technical assistance to help the bank expand their work to new clients. Self-reliance through creating and growing businesses will help refugees and host community neighbours generate their own income and overcome dependency.

Why Uganda

The partnership benefitting Uganda is only possible because the country maintains its progressive refugee hosting policy, according to the US envoy.

“While we implement this new partnership, the United States continues to be by far the largest contributor of humanitarian and development support to refugees and Ugandan host communities, funding more than 50 percent of all the health, education, and food help to over 1.7 million refugees and 3 million Ugandans in host communities,” Amb Popp said in his remarks.