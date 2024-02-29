Why Feb 29 birthdays  are special, memorable

People born on February 29 have an exceptional birthday. The date, also called a leap day, comes once in four years, and February 29, 2024, happens to be one.

This means those born on this date last celebrated their birthdays in 2020 and had to wait patiently for this rare day to reappear.

This could explain why most “leaplings” take celebrating birthdays very seriously.

Pius Kiplimo

Pius Kiplimo, 40, for instance, has only seen nine birthdays. He jokingly says he is just about to turn 10 years old, making him younger than some of his children. He says this joke is a hit with his children.

Celebrating birthdays has been a major deal in Kiplimo’s life since he was four years old. Kiplimo remembers his first birthday vividly.

“I was four years old in February 1988. My parents were very excited because they had not been able to celebrate my birthday since my birth. So, my first birthday came when I was four and my parents went out of their way to make it count, both for me and for themselves,” Kiplimo says.

“They bought me a hat, sunglasses and a torch that I broke that very day. I remember it being such a big party, so much so that we ate rice that day. In those post-war days of scarcity, rice was a rarity only eaten on Christmas. Things were tough, but my birthday was special, so they got the rice,” he adds.

In subsequent leap years, Kiplimo maintained the tradition of grand birthday celebrations, and this year is no exception. He plans to throw a bigger-than-average birthday party involving roasting a goat, sharing drinks and cake. Despite being far from home due to work commitments, he plans to celebrate with his friends at his favourite hangout in Bukwo District.

Knowing his family’s extravagant festivities, he has already provided them with a special allowance to prepare and celebrate the occasion in their own way.

Interestingly, Kiplimo has never met anyone with whom he shares a birthday.

“Sometimes people look at me with shock when I tell them my birthday. People are so used to February ending on the 28th that they don’t even seem to know that some February has 29 days. I have never met anyone with whom I share a birthday,” he says.

Rufus Mwijukye

Rufus Mwijukye will turn eight today but has only had one birthday in his life. Because of this, he assumes he is younger than his younger sister, or at least, he assumes that his younger sister will eventually become older than him since she celebrates birthdays every year.

Mwijukye’s first birthday was in 2020. Though he could barely talk at the time, he remembers all the friends invited from school. Because leap birthdays are rare, his parents had been eagerly waiting for it so much so that the party was hosted at a hotel in Lubowa. It was fancy a one. This is probably one of the reasons it was so memorable for Rufus. Rufus’parents say he is excited about his second birthday.

“Since last year, he’s been talking about his birthday. Since last week, it is all he talks about. He has written a list of people he’s going to invite. He has told us that he wants to celebrate it at school. He wants cake and he’s very specific with the cake he wants… he’s really excited about the day,” Mr Cefus Mwijukye, the father, says.

“Today morning, on the way to school, he was a bit quiet so we asked him what was wrong and he said he was thinking about his birthday. His life rotates around his birthday. And because it is such a big deal for him, I will frame this article and hang it up for his pleasure,” Mwijukye adds.

His father says during years without February 29, they do something small for him on February 28 or March 1. It usually involves cutting a simple cake or going for dinner at a restaurant.

Asked how different Rufus’ birthdays are from those of his sibling, his father says cake cutting usually suffices for the sister but somehow they can’t bring themselves to take Rufus’ that lightly.