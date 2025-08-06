Why ghosts of 2021 election violence loom over country

The high-octane 2021 elections were, from day one of the presidential nominations on November 2, 2020, to keen observers, a harbinger of what would happen next. Seventeen days later into the campaigns, what ought to have been an exercise of democracy turned into a bloodbath. The elections, conducted in the thick of the Covid-19 pandemic and resultant strict containment measures including a ban on open-air campaigns, were a tense period characterised by intimidation, arbitrary arrests of Opposition supporters, violent disruptions of meetings, enforced disappearances, and the introduction of the dreaded “drone”. Some individuals abducted then are still missing.

While the 2001, 2006, and 2016 general elections are often cited for their organised brutality, the 2021 election stands out for the sheer number of fatalities, injuries, and abductions, particularly during the campaign period. Like in all instances, there has been no accountability nor justice for the victims. The 2021 polls pitted musician turned politician, Robert Kyagulanyi, popularly known as Bobi Wine, against the incumbent, President Museveni, who has been in power since 1986.

Before this crescendo of events, the Forum for Democratic Change candidate Patrick Amuriat Oboi, Mr Kyagulanyi, and their supporters had been repeatedly harassed, beaten, and arrested in scenes that were seemingly setting the stage. In spontaneous protests that broke out at noon on November 18, supporters of Mr Kyagulanyi, leader of the National Unity Platform (NUP), barricaded roads as news of his arrest for reportedly violating Covid-19 standard operating procedures in Luuka District filtered through.

Most violent polls

As police engaged in running battles with the protesters, and were seemingly overwhelmed, military reinforcements joined in, including a motley gang of security operatives dressed in civilian attire. More chaos ensued, caused by both sides—but worst, by some rogue elements in police and military as they went about shooting brazenly. After two days of riots, it was carnage.

In the aftermath, then-Security minister Gen Elly Tumwine, (deceased) sent a tough message to the public. Addressing the nation, he defended the security forces’ actions and declared unapologetically that police “had the right to shoot and kill” protesters if deemed necessary. A police inquiry put the official death toll to 54, the majority of whom had nothing to do with protesters and were simply running for cover.

Human rights groups such as Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch condemned the violence as “unjustifiable and excessive.” “The 2021 election was the most violent: is there an election that has been as violent as that? The others have been violent as well, but 2021 was, I think, the most violent, but we must all condemn violence in elections because even if one person dies, that person shouldn’t die,” said Mr Lewis Lubongoya, the NUP secretary general.

After the elections, Mr Kyagulanyi was placed under house arrest, and journalists covering Opposition events were assaulted or detained. The government instituted a total internet shut-down during the election week, a strategy widely criticised as an effort to suppress transparency and block information.

Veteran politician and former Leader of Opposition in Parliament, Prof Morris Ogenga Latigo said the elections were worsened by broad daylight abductions of Opposition supporters.

“The Kawempe by-election and NRM primaries showed how the army controls everything. So this 2021 election amid Covid-19 saw uniformed men lead the violence,” Prof Latigo said.This spectre of political violence, experts warned, could exacerbate voter apathy in the 2026 polls. The leader of Alliance for National Transformation (ANT), Maj Gen (Rtd) Mugisha Muntu, described the 2021 election as the worst election in the history of Uganda. According to the former army commander, violence and irregularities alike were at an all-time high.

“Every subsequent election has been worse than the one before. 2006 was worse than 2001. 2011 was the same, and 2016 was worse than 2011. 2021 was worse than 2016. In terms of violence, in terms of the abuse of the forces, in terms of the compromising of the electoral commission, and in terms of violation of the electoral regulations. If that trend holds, then basically it would mean that 2026 would be worse than 2021. I hope that it doesn't, the trend doesn't continue,” Gen Muntu told this newspaper. Mr Kyagulanyi and his camp, much like four-time presidential contender, Dr Kizza Besigye, became the poster child of state-sanctioned violence and brutality.

Findings from a pre-election study, Citizens' views on election campaigns, voting, and the post-election environment, conducted by the Afro-barometer, showed that 76 percent of Ugandans were wary of violence during the 2021 election. 70 percent expressed fear of becoming a victim of political intimidation or violence, an increase from 63 percent in 2015. The report also pointed to the Opposition as major contributors to election violence.Nonetheless, the incumbent won the election, characterised by a low voter turnout of 57.22 percent of registered voters.

President Museveni polled 5.8 million votes (58.6 percent) while Mr Kyagulanyi polled 3.4 (34.8 percent) million votes. In the post-election era, harrowing tales of abductions and an air of fear and anxiety loom large over the country. Key reforms like the demilitarisation of elections have been ignored by the government, while the stage for more violent scenes is in play. In March, as the electorate in Kawempe North went to the polls in a by-election to elect their representative in Parliament, violence reigned. What was meant to be a civic affair turned into a near war zone, a bloody affair.

No mitigating factors

Ms Sarah Kihika Kasande, a human rights lawyer, said: “I'm not only worried, I think I'm at a point where I'm disappointed because when you look at the cost, the cost to life, it is a heavy cost, and so rather than have this cosmetic process of every five years we go vote and the cost of people losing their lives or getting detained, let us instead focus on addressing the system, let us change the system that is allowing for these abuses. ”Multiple reports into previous elections have placed the blame for election violence predominantly on security agencies, but clashes between supporters of rival camps also feature prominently.

“Election violence has been very much a part of all four presidential and parliamentary elections held since 1995. The violence, perpetuated by both civilians and security personnel, has manifested itself in various forms in some cases, resulting in the loss of life,” a report titled Mitigating incidences of violence and emergent conflicts in Uganda’s electoral processes notes.

Among the causes of concern have been utterances by the Chief of Defence Forces, Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba. He has on multiple occasions announced that his father (Museveni) must win the election, while publicly threatening to hang Dr Besigye, who was kidnapped in Kenya last November, sneaked into the country and charged with treason, and inflict pain on Mr Kyagulanyi and demolish his party, NUP.

History of violence

Multiple reports on previous elections have highlighted violence as a key concern in Ugandan elections dating back to the 1980 election. It was the dispute over the December 10, 1980, elections that drove Mr Museveni to pick up arms and wage a costly five-year guerrilla war. Mr Museveni, who barreled his way to power in 1986, has gone ahead to win the six elections, all of which have been characterised by violence.

The 1980 and 1996 elections have been reported to have taken place under an environment of fear, intimidation created by a past of instability and advanced by the regimes in power. In the 1980 elections, Uganda Peoples Congress (UPC) under Milton Obote was accused of intimidating opponents.



