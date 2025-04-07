Why govt failed to hit the national target on newborn deaths

Statistics from the Ministry of Health indicate that there has been an 18 percent decline in newborn deaths in the past eight years, but this falls short of the national target. Currently, at least 22 in every 1,000 babies born die within 28 days, a decline from 27 deaths per 1,000 live births in 2016. This decline, according to information from the Ministry, falls short of the “National Development Plan III (NDP III) target [of reducing the deaths to at least] 20 deaths per 1,000 live births by 2023/2024.”

“We found what killed the newborns, those within 28 days, the number one killer is birth asphyxia, which is the failure of these newly born babies to breathe well,” says Dr Richard Mugahi, the Commissioner for Reproductive, Maternal and Child Health at the Ministry. Dr Mugahi indicates that a lot is being done to address the gaps and stem the deaths.

“It is telling us that every centre where there is delivery, we need gadgets that can resuscitate and we need to train health workers more into that package of helping babies to breathe. We have already started training our nurses how to handle the newborns,” he adds.

According to the health sector performance report for the 2023/2024 Financial Year, birth asphyxia remains the leading cause of early neonatal death, followed by complications of prematurity and septicaemia over the past five years. Septicaemia is when bacteria enter the bloodstream and cause blood poisoning. Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Health, says in Uganda, about 14 percent of all births are preterm.

“That is a high number. This translates to about 200,000 [premature babies] born every year, and 13,000 die before they reach their fifth birthday. They [premature babies] die because of complications related to prematurity,” Dr Atwine says.

She says the ministry is improving quality and access to care for babies that are born preterm. This includes the establishment of neonatal intensive care units, incubators and provision of other specialised services for newborns. The other major killer of children in the country, according to Dr Jane Ruth Aceng, is malaria. She says that of the 16 malaria deaths happening in the country daily, 10 are among children below five years of age.

Maternal deaths

The death of babies is happening amid a high number of mothers who are still dying due to birth or pregnancy-associated complications. But there has also been a significant decline in maternal mortality ratio by 44 percent, from 336 deaths per 100,000 live births in 2016 to the current 189 deaths per 100,000 live births, according to the Ministry of Health.

The Ministry further indicates that maternal deaths result from severe bleeding related to the birth process, high blood pressure related to pregnancy, infections, and complications from unsafe abortion. Dr Mugahi says the death of mothers in hospital as a result of bleeding has reduced over time because the government plugged gaps in blood transfusion services and management of such cases. He also notes that there is still more work to do to reduce preventable deaths.

WHO appeal

This information is coming on World Health Day, which is celebrated today. According to the WHO, this commemoration will kick off a year-long campaign on maternal and newborn health. The campaign, titled “Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures,” the WHO says, will urge governments and the health community to ramp up efforts to end preventable maternal and newborn deaths and to prioritise women’s longer-term health and well-being.

“This task is critical. Tragically, based on currently published estimates, close to 300,000 women (globally) lose their lives due to pregnancy or childbirth each year, while over 2 million babies die in their first month of life, and around 2 million more are stillborn. That’s roughly 1 preventable death every 7 seconds,” the WHO states. “Women and families everywhere need high quality care that supports them physically and emotionally, before, during and after birth,” the global health agency adds.