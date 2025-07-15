Why Gulu residents still struggle for clean water

Access to safe and clean drinking water remains a significant challenge for hundreds of poor households in Gulu City, despite a steady increase in water coverage by the National Water and Sewerage Corporation (NWSC) over the past two decades. According to the 2024 Uganda National Bureau of Statistics (UBOS) report, Gulu City has approximately 152,276 households. However, only about 13,000 of these are connected to the NWSC piped water network—less than 10 per cent of the total population.

Water consultant Edward Wesonga, working with Fitchner, noted that clean water access for both drinking and domestic use remains particularly difficult for low-income urban dwellers. Mr Wesonga explained that many poor households are forced to rely on rainwater due to limited access to piped water. “Urban dwellers face a lot of challenges accessing clean water.

They are low-income earners, some earning as little as Shs5,000 a day, yet they must spend Shs2,000 of that on water. In most slums, a 20-liter jerrycan of water costs Shs500,” he said. He warned that rainwater collected from rooftops is often unsafe for human consumption, as it may contain faecal matter.

“Most slum areas lack proper sanitation facilities. Residents often use plastic bags [kavera] to dispose of human waste, which is sometimes thrown onto rooftops. When it rains, this waste is washed into containers used for collecting water—water that is then used for drinking,” he explained.



Mr Wesonga further noted that high water tariffs prevent many poor households from accessing safe water, leaving them vulnerable to waterborne diseases. He cited similar challenges in Kampala, where despite being the capital, many residents still lack reliable access to clean water.

He, however, acknowledged that the introduction of prepaid water systems by NWSC has helped improve access in some urban areas. Under this system, customers pay via mobile money and can access a 20-litre jerrycan of water for as little as Shs25. Ms Proscovia Nyamungu, the NWSC commercial officer for Gulu Area, said the corporation is working to expand affordable water access to more than 21,000 underserved households across the city.

She noted that 140 prepaid water dispensers have already been installed in and around Gulu, benefitting 7,280 households. Each unit serves an average of 52 households, and for just Shs100, a user can draw four jerrycans of clean water. Ms Nyamungu emphasised that the goal is not only to make water more affordable, but also to reduce the time and burden—especially on women and girls—spent fetching water.

“In the future, a mother will walk just 20 metres to access clean water,” she said. The prepaid systems have so far been installed in the central business district and areas such as Lacor, Unyama, and Koro Abili. NWSC plans to install up to 700 such systems over the next few years in a phased roll-out.

Access to clean water is critical in the fight against waterborne illnesses. Uganda records an estimated 89,000 cases and 3,000 deaths annually due to cholera. Globally, the World Health Organisation estimates that over 3.4 million people die each year from diseases linked to unsafe water and poor sanitation. Despite these alarming statistics, many residents still find water unaffordable. Ms Prossy Alworo, a resident of Gulu City, called for the removal of transaction charges applied when paying water bills via mobile money or banks.

“You are not charged when buying airtime, but you are when paying for water. These extra charges make water even more expensive for the poor,” she said. Mr Anthony Opio, the deputy city town clerk for Laroo-Pece Division, echoed the concerns, noting that water tariffs remain high for many families. “There’s a real need to improve coverage and address the disparity in tariffs. Water is essential for hygiene,” he said.

Mr Opio also raised concerns about the quality of piped water, questioning whether it is safe to drink directly from the tap.

“In Kenya, people drink tap water safely. Can we say the same about what NWSC supplies in Uganda?” he asked.

