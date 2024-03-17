Why Gulu varsity boss was crowned African educationist of the year

The Vice Chancellor of Gulu University Prof George Openjuru Ladaah has been crowned as the African Educationist of the Year 2023.

The award which was given to Prof Ladaah at the Ethiopian Capital of Addis Ababa, was organised by African Leadership Magazine in the United Kingdom (UK).

Organisers say Prof Ladaah was honored due to his charismatic leadership at Gulu University and spirited fight to keep the university more relevant to the community in post conflict northern Uganda.

To win the award, Prof Ladaah was subjected to the online voting where he garnered a record 81.57 percent in December 2023.

Justice Martha K. Koome, the Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya conferred the award to Prof Ladaah during a March 15, 2024 ceremony.

He was not alone as he jointly won it with Ghana’s Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo the Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication.

The award ceremony was co-hosted by the Ethiopian Customs Commission, under the theme: ‘Building Resilient African Economies.

The Chairman African Leadership Magazine Organization, Dr Gen Giami, told delegates that they have been holding the awards for 12 years now with an aim of advocating and promoting good image of the continent to the globe amidst bullying and negative propaganda about Africa.

Other winners in different categories were; Kenyan president Dr William Ruto who was crowned the African of the Year, African Female Leader of the Year which went to Naseem Lahri, Managing Director, Lucara Botswana, among others.

“To all the awardees, let this be a call to do more because you are the Nelson Mandelas, Esthers and Josephs of today,” said Dr Giami.

In his keynote address, the former Tanzanian president Dr Jakaya Kikwete, said the issue of labour flight of Africans to western world needs urgent attention since great minds that should develop Africa end up developing other continents.

He also emphasized the need for political stability and dedicated his award to the security personnel and committed public servants working for peace in Africa.

Other notable dignitaries who attended the ceremony include; Fonati Koffa, the Speaker House of Representatives in Liberia, Anyalem Nigussie, the Ethiopian Minister of Revenue, among others

Full list of winners

African of the Year

• E William Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya- Winner

• Benedict Okey Oramah, President & Chairman, African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank)- Joint-winner

African Female Leader of the Year

• Naseem Lahri, Managing Director, Lucara Botswana – Winner

• Justice Martha K. Koome, Chief Justice of the Republic of Kenya – Joint-winner

African Educationist of the Year

• George L. Openjuru, Vice Chancellor, Gulu University, Uganda- Winner

• Kwamena Kwansah-Aidoo, Vice-Chancellor, University of Media, Arts and Communication, Ghana – Joint-winner

African Political Leader of the Year

• E. George Manneh Weah, President of the Republic of Liberia- Winner

• E. Samia Suluhu Hassan, President of the United Republic of Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Peace & Security Leader of the Year

• E. Dr Jakaya Mrisho Kikwete, former President of the United Republic of Tanzania- Winner

• E. Adama Barrow, President of the Republic of The Gambia- Joint-winner

African Industrialist of the Year

• Patrick Bitature, Founder & Chairman, Simba Group, Uganda- Winner

• Said Salim Awadh Bakhresa, Founder, The Bakhresa Group, Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Philanthropist of the Year

• Tein T. S. Jack-Rich, President and Founder, Belemaoil Producing Limited, Nigeria- Winner

• Ibrahim Mahama, Founder, Engineers and Planners, Ghana- Joint-winner

Young African Leader of the Year

• Akol E. Ayii, Founder & Chairman, Trinity Group, South Sudan- Winner

• Dr Jesca Mhoja Nkwabi, CEO, KOM Group, Tanzania- Joint-winner

African Public Sector Leader of the Year