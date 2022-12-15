Why Hepatitis B is a silent killer disease in Adjumani

Leaders in Adjumai are worried about the high rate of Hepatitis B deaths in the district.

According to statistics from the district health department, in the financial year 2021/2022, the district lost 45 patients to Hepatitis B, accounting for 14.8 percent of all deaths in the area, which is second to malaria with 70 deaths.

The assistant district health officer, Mr Henry Lulu, told Daily Monitor on Tuesday that the high rate of deaths and infections are due to the lack of awareness and ignorance about the disease.

He said there is also low uptake of the testing and vaccination services yet the services are available in the hospital and other health facilities.

“We are worried that apart from sexually contracting Hepatitis B, alcohol and substance abuse could have contributed to the high death rates. We need to increase awareness in the villages because it is painful to see such a number dying,” Mr Lulu said.

Hepatitis B and C infections are transmitted through contaminated blood as well as needles and syringes in healthcare settings.

The viruses can also be transmitted through unsafe sex and from an infected mother to her newborn child.

Mr Samuel Unzima, the focal person for Hepatitis in the district, said last financial year, 172 people tested positive, with 102 being female and 70 males.

“These numbers are high and the prevalence stands at 7 percent because many people do not embrace testing. Most people who want to get married only test for HIV/Aids, forgetting to test for Hepatitis B yet it is the most dangerous and highly infectious,” Mr Unzima said.

The Adjumani Hospital medical superintendent, Dr Michael Ambaku, said they are overwhelmed by malaria and Hepatitis B admissions.

“We are faced with stock-outs of viral Hepatitis B medicine, laboratory reagents leading to high levels of deaths. Follow up of those who tested positive has been our biggest challenge. But last week, we received some reagents,” Dr Ambaku said.

He said they have expanded outreach programmes to ensure many people access the services.

According to the Ministry of Health, Hepatitis B is the primary cause of liver-related cirrhosis, hepatocellular carcinoma, and death.

According to the Ministry of Health, Uganda’s Hepatitis B prevalence stands at 4.1 percent.

Data from the ministry also indicates that in West Nile, in the last financial year, about 896 people tested positive to the disease, of which 415 started treatment while 144 did not.

In May 2016, at the World Health Assembly, 194 governments adopted the first-ever Global Health Sector Strategy on viral hepatitis and agreed to the first-ever global targets. The strategy included a target to treat eight million people for Hepatitis B or C by 2020.