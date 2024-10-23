Why high blood pressure matters to your health

Hypertension, an elevated blood pressure, is one of the major causes of premature death in the country and across the world. It is a condition where the pressure in your blood vessels (pathways) is too high (140/90 mmHg or higher), according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

This high pressure quietly damages the body over time before serious symptoms develop.

According to medical experts, uncontrolled hypertension can lead to stroke, heart failure, heart attack, kidney damage and kidney failure. All this can result in death or disability.

Normal blood pressure is 120/80 or lower while one’s blood pressure is considered high (stage one) if it reads 130 to 139 mmHg/80 to 89 mmHg. Stage Two high blood pressure is 140/90 or higher.

According to health experts, although all stages are serious and should be controlled, if one gets a blood pressure reading of 180/120 or higher more than once, they should seek medical treatment immediately.

Information from the WHO indicates that treatment involves both lifestyle change and medication to control the pressure –depending on the stage.

Medicines prescribed by qualified medical personnel help to relax blood vessels and prevent kidney damage and others act by eliminating extra water from the body, lowering blood pressure.

Lifestyle changes that can help lower high blood pressure include eating a healthy diet --enough vegetables and fruits, energy-giving foods such as posho, rice and plantain and protein-rich foods such as beans and meat.

According to WHO, one should also ensure a low-salt diet, lose weight, be physically active, and quit tobacco which are the risk factors for hypertension and other non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like diabetes.

However, there are environmental risk factors for hypertension and associated diseases, where air pollution (a major issue in the Kampala metropolitan area), is the “most significant,” according to the WHO.

“Most people with hypertension don’t feel any symptoms. Very high blood pressure can cause headaches, blurred vision, chest pain and other symptoms,” the WHO reveals.

“Checking your blood pressure is the best way to know if you have high blood pressure. If hypertension isn’t treated, it can cause other health conditions like kidney disease, heart disease and stroke,” the WHO advises.

The prevalence of hypertension varies across regions and country income groups. The WHO notes that the African region has the highest prevalence of hypertension (27 percent) while the WHO region of the Americas has the lowest prevalence of hypertension (18 percent).

SYMPTOMS