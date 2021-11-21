Why HIV is twice higher among young girls, women

A laboratory technician carrying out tests at the Mildmay Centre in Kampala. Statistics from Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) indicate that the prevalence of HIV in women  at 6.8 percent, is nearly double the 3.9 percent prevalence in men. PHOTO / RACHEL MABALA

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • This implies that nearly seven in every 100 women are living with HIV, while about four in every 100 men are also living with the virus.

Statistics from Uganda AIDS Commission (UAC) indicate that the prevalence of HIV in women  at 6.8 percent, is nearly double the 3.9 percent prevalence in men. 

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.