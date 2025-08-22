Why hundreds in north failed UPDF entry tests

The sudden death of a 23-year-old army recruit in Apac District following a 4km run has cast a harsh spotlight on the deteriorating health of youth in northern Uganda. Solomon Dono, a resident of Miciri B Village in Ibuje Town Council, collapsed and died on Friday morning shortly after completing a physical fitness test.

He was among 91 applicants from Apac District short-listed for recruitment into the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF). Dono was also one of 13 applicants who failed the initial medical screening.

While 91 youth had been short-listed in Apac, 12 failed to show up. Out of the remaining 79, 56 met all recruitment requirements. However, 10 others were disqualified because they lacked original academic documents. Dono’s death has drawn attention to broader health concerns among young people in the Lango and Acholi sub-regions. The UPDF medical team reported that many applicants were affected by a range of conditions, including HIV, Hepatitis B, tuberculosis, ringworm, dental caries, diabetes, and visual impairments, all of which disqualify individuals from military service.

The Uganda Aids Commission

According to the Uganda Aids Commission, northern Uganda has an HIV prevalence rate of seven percent, higher than the national average of six percent. The most affected demographic is youth aged 14 to 24, with young women and girls being disproportionately impacted. A 2016 Uganda Population-based HIV Impact Assessment (UPHIA) also revealed that Hepatitis B remains highly prevalent in the region, 4.6 percent in the north and mid-north, 4.4 percent in the north east, and 3.8 percent in West Nile compared to the national average of 4 percent.

Hepatitis B, a viral liver infection, can be acute or chronic and may lead to severe complications such as cirrhosis or liver cancer. It is transmitted through infected blood and body fluids, with vaccination being the most effective method of prevention. In line with strict military medical standards, the UPDF also turned away applicants with missing teeth, tattoos, missing body parts, keloids, and other physical abnormalities. Those with pre-existing health conditions were deemed unfit to endure the rigours of military training.

Maj David Kamya, the 4th Infantry Division public information officer, said some of the rejected youth had childhood-acquired disabilities or poor vision. In the Lango Sub-region, of 964 short-listed applicants, 154 failed medical examinations. Lira District registered the highest number of medically unfit candidates at 37, followed by Amolatar (25), Oyam (22), Kwania and Kole (18 each), Dokolo (17), and both Apac and Lira City (12 each). Ultimately, 568 recruits were accepted from the region.

Mr Andrew Onyuk, the Apac resident district commissioner (RDC), described Dono’s death as unfortunate. “I spoke to his father, but he did not indicate whether the deceased had any known medical condition. The post-mortem report will clarify the cause of death,” Mr Onyuk said. The army medical team attempted to revive Dono at the scene, but he was pronounced dead before being evacuated to Apac General Hospital. Col David Opeero, who headed the recruitment team, said the process involves four phases: verification of short-listed candidates, document screening, a preliminary medical exam, and a 4km run, followed by a comprehensive medical examination.

In the neighbouring Acholi sub-region, 87 applicants were also found medically unfit. Kitgum District led with 22 cases, followed by Pader (15), Gulu (11), Agago (10), Amuru (eight), Lamwo (seven), and both Gulu City and Omoro (six each). Nwoya District had the fewest disqualifications, with only two. Out of 478 short-listed candidates in Acholi, only 250 were recruited. A total of 315 applicants were disqualified due to medical issues, forged academic documents, lack of national IDs, or failure to report.

The UPDF had initially allocated 1,442 recruitment slots for both the Lango and Acholi sub-regions. However, only 818 youth were recruited after 624 failed to meet the eligibility criteria. The two-week exercise concluded on Sunday in Kole District, bringing to an end a process that has highlighted significant public health concerns in post-conflict northern Uganda.

Poor health