Why ICC rejected appeal to suspend Kony’s hearing





The International Criminal Court (ICC) Pre-Trial Chamber has rejected a request by the defence team of Lord’s Resistance Army (LRA) commander Joseph Kony to suspend the confirmation of charges hearing scheduled for September 2025.

On Friday, April 4, Kony’s defence team petitioned the Court to reconsider its decision to proceed with the confirmation hearing in absentia, arguing that doing so would undermine ongoing efforts toward reconciliation and repatriation of former LRA combatants in Uganda.

The defence argued that confirming charges without Kony’s presence could jeopardise efforts to bring remaining LRA fighters—hiding in the jungles of the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Central African Republic—back into Ugandan society.

Defence argument

“Statements from individuals directly involved in the repatriation of LRA members indicate that proceeding with the ICC’s confirmation hearing may convince Joseph Kony and others to remain in hiding, fearing that accountability efforts would only lead to their death in the bush,” the defence argued. They also raised concerns that the ICC’s narrow focus on charges against Kony risks fracturing the social fabric of northern Uganda.

Civil society organisations argue that this approach could marginalise certain groups of victims and derail hard-earned progress in community healing and national reconciliation.

The defence further requested that the Chamber delay the confirmation hearing scheduled for September 9, 2025, or alternatively, conduct broad consultations with Ugandan stakeholders to assess the impact of the proceedings on affected communities. However, the ICC judges dismissed the request, citing lack of legal justification.

“Reconsideration is exceptional and should only take place if a clear error of reasoning has been demonstrated or if it is otherwise necessary to prevent an injustice,” the judges ruled.

Ruling

They found that the issues raised by the defence did not meet this threshold. The judges stated that their previous decision to proceed with the hearing in absentia was based on sound reasoning and that the defence merely rehashed arguments that had already been rejected.

“To the contrary, far from demonstrating any change in circumstances, the request offers only additional information on arguments previously raised and dismissed,” the panel said in its

April 14 ruling. The court acknowledged the concerns of religious, political, and cultural leaders in northern Uganda, but found no evidence to suggest that the confirmation process was the reason for Kony’s continued refusal to surrender. “Kony has actively evaded justice for years, long before these proceedings began,” the judges noted.

Argument

On the issue of whether the confirmation hearing would disrupt ongoing reintegration of former LRA fighters, the Court dismissed this as a “tenuous and misdirected” claim. It pointed out that repatriation efforts have continued even as confirmation proceedings progressed, supported by consistent outreach from the ICC Registry and the Office of the Prosecutor.

The confirmation of charges is a procedural step in which judges assess whether the prosecution has sufficient evidence to commit a case to trial. Under normal circumstances, this hearing is conducted in the presence of the accused.

If the hearing proceeds as scheduled, Joseph Kony will become the second Ugandan to be tried by the ICC after his former deputy, Dominic Ongwen. Ongwen’s trial began in The Hague on December 6, 2016, and concluded with a 25-year prison sentence in May 2021.

Fugitive since 2005

Kony has been a fugitive since July 2005, when the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber II issued an arrest warrant against him for war crimes and crimes against humanity allegedly committed between 2003 and 2004 in Uganda. Seventeen years later, in November 2022, the ICC Prosecutor requested to hold a confirmation hearing in Kony’s absence, having failed to locate or arrest him.

Following submissions from both defence and prosecution teams as well as the legal representatives of victims, the ICC’s Pre-Trial Chamber III postponed the confirmation hearing—initially scheduled for October 15, 2024—to September 2025.