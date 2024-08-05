Why IGG interdicted Luweero town clerk

The Inspectorate of Government is investigating irregular land disposal, bribery, and extortion, including the alleged failure to execute council projects at Luweero Town Council in Luweero District.

As a result, Town Clerk Lydia Nabaasa is under interdiction, following a directive from Inspector General of Government (IGG) Beti Kamya.

According to a press statement from the Inspectorate of Government dated July 29, 2024: “Ms Nabaasa was interdicted by her supervisor, Luweero District Chief Administrative Officer Innocent Asaba Birekeyaho, on the directive of the IGG.”

She is being investigated for the irregular disposal of land belonging to the Luweero Town Council, which was developed without the necessary building plan and permission, in violation of the Physical Planning Act of 2010.

Furthermore, the town council is accused of commissioning fraudulent property tax on the illegal structure.

“Ms Nabaasa is being investigated for her inaction despite the complaints regarding the plot on her desk,” the statement reads.

The investigation includes questionable payments for roadworks on Nalongo Ssemogerere Road, where the town council paid Shs40.5m and Shs18.9m for construction materials, but the project stalled.

The supplier of the road materials alleges that part of the money (Shs15m) was shared with the town clerk. The contractor, M/S Elton Company, failed to procure sufficient materials to complete the work, according to the IGG report.

Luweero Town Council Chairperson Chris John Buwembo has declined to comment on the ongoing investigation but confirmed that “the town clerk is currently not in office.”

On April 17 the IGG wrote to the Luweero chief administrative officer to initiate Ms Nabaasa’s interdiction, in line with the Public Service Standing Orders, to facilitate a smooth investigation.