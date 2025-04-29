Why IGP moved police land unit to new docket

The Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Abbas Byakagaba, yesterday moved staff at the Police Land Protection Unit from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (CID) to their new overseer, the Directorate of Human Rights and Legal Services. The staff were initially based at Kibuli Police headquarters.

The development was announced by Police spokesperson Kituuma Rusoke while addressing the media at Police Headquarters in Naguru. Defending the restructuring, he said it is aimed at enhancing the unit’s capacity to address the legal, operational, and criminal aspects of land-related conflicts.

“The Inspector General of Police has appointed CP James Kusemererwa as the head of the Land Protection Police Unit, with ACP Musani Sabila serving as his deputy,” ACP Kituuma said. The restructuring of the Police Land Protection Unit aims at strengthening the fight against land grabbing and ensuring land disputes are handled both legally and fairly. According to sources from police who preferred anonymity to speak freely, the restructuring process was mooted during former IGP Martin Okoth Ochola’s tenure.

But some senior police officers didn’t buy the idea until the Director of Criminal Investigations, AIGP Tom Magambo, brought the matter to the attention of the President, seeking further guidance. “IGP Byakagaba brought the matter to the attention of the members of the Police Advisory Committee, (PAC), who resolved that there should be a one stock point of police detectives from CID, lawyers from the Legal Department and enforcement operators from the Directorate of Operations, to handle land-related matters under the supervision AIGP Charles Kataratambi, the director of Human Rights and Legal Services,” the source said.

President Museveni had previously warned against land grabbing, alleged to be aided by some wrong elements within the security forces. He pledged to issue an Executive Order banning soldiers from getting involved in land disputes. Some individuals have been accused of conniving with the officers from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations to grab land, causing widespread tension among affected communities.

It is alleged that in several cases, expired court orders were used to forcibly evict landowners, undermining public trust in law enforcement. To curb such malpractices, police will now require all eviction court orders to be verified and authorised by legal officers before any action is taken.

“It is now clear that any court order must be vetted and authorised by police legal officers before eviction is conducted,” a senior police officer said. This reform follows recent high-profile land conflicts in Kiboga District, where a tycoon allegedly evicted residents without legitimate documentation. President Museveni intervened after it was revealed that police had been misled into supporting the tycoon’s unlawful claims.

Lawyer speaks out

Mr Deo Kalikumutima of Kalikumutima and Co. Advocates said the move of Land Protection Unit from CID to the legal and human rights directorate may not end land fraud. He, however, said land matters are basically legal issues and the lawyers in the legal department will help to understand the land aspects more in a legal way through working together with detectives who investigate criminal elements in the land fraud. “If you want to end land fraud, you need a dedicated, impartial and empowered team that cannot be compromised by the land fraudsters. Some of them are in government or protected by the government,” he said.

GROWING TREND

According to the Police Annual Crime Report 2024, 397 land-related crime cases were recorded in 2024 compared to the 271 cases reported in 2023, which is a significant increase of 46.5 percent rise in land fraud. In February, The minister for ICT and National Guidance, Dr Chris Baryomunsi, took a strong stance against land grabbing in Hoima District, directing the Resident District Commissioner and security team to arrest individuals involved in illegal land evictions.

This came after a surge in complaints from local leaders and residents about rising cases of land grabbing, particularly in sub-counties like Kisukuma, Kapaapi, and Kabaale. ‘‘I direct the Hoima Resident Dis trict Commissioner and the entire security team to arrest suspected land grabbers in the district. No one should be evicted from their land illegally,’’ he said during the belated NRM Liberation Day celebrations in Hoima District.

The minister added: ‘‘We will not tolerate any form of land grabbing in this district. The rights of our people to their land will be protected.’’



