Why IGP sent 400 city detectives upcountry

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has transferred all junior detectives from Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) area to upcountry stations over allegations of incompetence and corruption.

A police source said Mr Ochola transferred 47 detective inspectors and 355 detectives of lower ranks, after they were first profiled by the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr Tom Magambo.

“The transferred detectives are expected to leave the city this week. Those with pending files will hand over to incoming detectives,” a police source said yesterday.

This is the first massive transfer of junior detectives in the police force in the last 22 years.

The transfer comes days after President Museveni complained about high crime incidents in KMP and ordered the police to take action.

This publication couldn’t get a comment from police spokesperson Fred Enanga about the transfers. But Mr Enanga had earlier said the transfer of police officers is an internal matter not to be discussed in the press.

Mr Magambo had promised to overhaul the CID, especially at the lower levels, which he accused of failing to investigate crime.

According to CID sources, Mr Magambo carried out an audit and found out that main junior detectives have worked in the same area for more than 20 years.