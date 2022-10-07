Prime
Why IGP sent 400 city detectives upcountry
The Inspector General of Police, Mr Martins Okoth-Ochola, has transferred all junior detectives from Kampala Metropolitan Police (KMP) area to upcountry stations over allegations of incompetence and corruption.
A police source said Mr Ochola transferred 47 detective inspectors and 355 detectives of lower ranks, after they were first profiled by the Director of Criminal Investigations, Mr Tom Magambo.
“The transferred detectives are expected to leave the city this week. Those with pending files will hand over to incoming detectives,” a police source said yesterday.
This is the first massive transfer of junior detectives in the police force in the last 22 years.
The transfer comes days after President Museveni complained about high crime incidents in KMP and ordered the police to take action.
This publication couldn’t get a comment from police spokesperson Fred Enanga about the transfers. But Mr Enanga had earlier said the transfer of police officers is an internal matter not to be discussed in the press.
Mr Magambo had promised to overhaul the CID, especially at the lower levels, which he accused of failing to investigate crime.
According to CID sources, Mr Magambo carried out an audit and found out that main junior detectives have worked in the same area for more than 20 years.
Frustrations
The source said whenever the police commanders are transferred, the junior officers stay and often make it hard for the senior officers to implement the Force’s policies.
According to a source, many junior detectives, who have stayed in KMP for long, were accused of conniving with criminals to evade justice.
The affected junior officers, who spoke to this publication, said the transfers would have affect the hearing of many cases pending in court.
One detective said he is a witness in more than 30 criminal cases that are pending in court.
“This means I have to travel from upcountry to Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court to testify. They have to facilitate my travel more than twice a month to testify in court. I don’t think the police have that money,” the detective said.