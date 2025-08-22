Why incumbency puts President miles ahead

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) on Tuesday unveiled the official campaign poster and slogan for its presidential flagbearer, President Museveni, for his seventh term election campaign. The NRM chose the slogan, “Protecting the gains as we make a quality leap into high middle income status,” which the party’s secretary general, Mr Richard Todwong, said underlined the need to safeguard the progress the country has made in areas such as peace, education, and increased coffee production, among others.

Mr Todwong, flanked by the national vice chairman, Mr Moses Kigongo, last week picked the presidential nomination forms from the Electoral Commission (EC) to contest in the January 2026 presidential polls. The EC will nominate presidential candidates between September 23 and 24. The choice of the slogan is apropos to the incumbent’s recently concluded nationwide Parish Development Model (PDM) assessment tours, which in earnest were early election campaigns, in Wakiso and Kampala districts, where he pledged or gave various sums of money to women and youth groups. He conducted similar tours in the run-up to the 2021 and 2016 elections, focused on monitoring the performance of the Operation Wealth Creation programmes.

State House officials reject labelling the President’s PDM tours as early presidential campaigns.

Mr Sandor Walusimbi, the senior presidential press secretary, argued that while elements of politics may have played out during the tours, the President was simply carrying out his duties. He stated: “When did the PDM presidential tours start? They did not start yesterday. How can this be a campaign? There are other state duties he performs. Those who are going around saying this is a campaign, that is wrong. This is total misinformation.” The President embarked on a nationwide tour to assess the progress of his government’s latest anti-poverty blueprint in February. During the tours, he visited farmers and engaged in meetings with various groups. A common feature during these tours was the cash-filled Khaki envelopes he handed out. He concluded the tours in Kampala and held a rally at the Kololo Independence Grounds, where he donated Shs5b for the empowerment of ghetto populations.

On June 28 at the party’s headquarters, President Museveni revealed that it was during these tours that he was asked to offer himself again for the top office in the land after nearly 40 years in power. Mr Walusimbi argued: “The President's message has been very consistent. It is about giving examples. Going to these farmers, showing how these farmers have benefited. Hearing their issues also about PDM management. So, it is just trash talk for people to say [he was campaigning].” The activities of the President are well within the confines of the law, except that Opposition political parties such as the National Unity Platform, currently the largest, and before it, the Forum for Democratic Change, seldom have such latitude to conduct countrywide mobilisation tours.

The stew of incumbency

It has been argued several times that an election is not just about voting day; it is a process that begins long before, culminating in the actual Election Day when the electorate casts their ballots. In Uganda, like in many poor countries, the political landscape is usually skewed in favour of the incumbents, leaving little room for Opposition parties to manoeuvre. In neighbouring Kenya, each of the two presidents who held power following the negotiated exit of Daniel Arap Moi in 2002 went on to serve the maximum constitutionally stipulated two terms. The trend is similar in Tanzania and Rwanda. Ghana, Botswana, Mauritius, and Senegal are notable exceptions where the incumbents or their dominant parties lost power.

There is a consensus that this advantage becomes even stronger the longer the incumbent has been in power. Since the 1996 presidential election, the undue influence of incumbency has remained a concern in the elections. Without term limits or age limits, President Museveni has free rein. Dr Daniel Ruhweza, a law don at Makerere University, explained that the advantage of incumbency comes with state resources. “It obviously puts His Excellency, the President, at an advantage to access the people, as opposed to those who stand against him. In other countries with strong democracies, they would, in one way or another, hold you accountable, not allowing full-blown campaigns before time.”

The same is reinforced in a 2021 research paper titled “Taming the Incumbency Advantage” by the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, which states: “In countries where the electoral playing field is uneven, incumbency advantage is amplified through outright incumbency abuse: through a combination of electoral manipulation, economic and political patronage, and even active suppression.” The Leader of the Opposition in Parliament, Mr Joel Ssenyonyi, argued that the incumbent’s long stay in power has intensified the fusion of the state and the ruling party. “This regime has entrenched itself, and so the state has become infused with the party. When we compete, we are up against not the NRM party, but the state.” He added: “In the last election, there were RDCs, civil servants paid by the taxpayer, who said, ‘For me, Kyagulanyi will not enter my district,’ never mind that there was a campaign roadmap agreed upon and approved even by the Electoral Commission."

Money, power & political corruption

“In the last election, NRM, for their presidential candidate, used over Shs900b. That is nearly Shs1 trillion. Where did the NRM party get that money from as a party?” Mr Ssenyonyi wondered. Towards the 2016 elections, the President stoked controversy by pledging Shs18m hoes to farmers across the country, which irked Opposition parties who likened it to political bribery. This was part of the contentions in the Amama Mbabazi Vs Yoweri Museveni 2016 presidential petition. The Supreme Court ruled in favour of the petitioner on this issue and recommended an amendment to section 69 of the Presidential Elections Act, which provided that the President could, in his ordinary duties, give donations during the campaign period.

The judges ordered an amendment of the section of the law to prohibit the giving of donations by all candidates, including the President, who is also a candidate, arguing that it should create a level playing field for all. The government repealed the section of the Presidential Elections Act that provided for donations by the President during the campaign period in 2020. Despite the repeal, political players contend that President Museveni exploits the law by campaigning early and before the start of the designated official campaign period. Governance experts say the amount of power wielded by the President, giving him an influence over and above his political opponents, stems from the Constitution, which leaves no room for a vacuum to exist during a transition period from one President to another.

“Whether the incumbent has won and been sworn in, the incumbent still has to hold the country together because what is at stake is national security, and that statehood has to remain,” argued Dr Arthur Bainomugisha. During the State-of-the-Nation Address in June, Museveni complained about political corruption by MPs and others seeking political office, with him being the exception, and likening himself to traditional kings who give whenever and to whoever. Mr Walusimbi argued that presidential privileges cannot stop because he is a candidate. “That he is using state funds; he is the current President of the Republic of Uganda. So, what are state funds? Of course, incumbency comes with certain privileges, and you can't do away with them," he said.

Constant issues

Pressure groups and political players have been pushing for constitutional and electoral reforms to address these injustices. Electoral reforms fronted by the Uganda Citizens’ Compact on Free and Fair Elections in 2014, and several recommendations from the 2001, 2006, and 2026 presidential election petitions to improve the quality of elections have largely remained on paper. Among the proposed reforms is the demilitarisation of politics and elections, restoration of term limits, and removing the power of appointment of members of the Electoral Commission from the President. Previous efforts by the Opposition, spearheaded by the Shadow Attorney General, Alfred Niwagaba, to table a Private Members Bill on reforms were frustrated when he was asked to merge his proposals with the government amendments.

Dr Gerald Karyeija, an associate professor of Public Administration at Uganda Management Institute, indicated that those looking to upstage the NRM must be more innovative and show what new and different things they can bring to the table. “The weight of the incumbency is so heavy, and there cannot be a balance. NRM will not be in a hurry to have reforms as long as they do not see them increasing their chances of being entrenched. They will go for simple reforms, but not those that may deny them a grip on power because NRM is not ready for transition at this moment. It's more ready for entrenchment," he said.

Dr Ruhweza said addressing incumbency can be navigated through several ways, starting by barring the civil service and state entities from taking sides. “At least when we did the Amicus curiae thing in 2016, we were able to push state authorities and parastatals to stop this whole idea of campaigning for the incumbents,” he noted. Mr Ssenyonyi said their philosophy has been returning power to the people so they can determine who leads them and how, which explains why the incumbent is counteracting their efforts by throwing money at the electorate. Nonetheless, the power of incumbency is a double-edged sword and has limits for MPs and at the local government level, where it allows building a name and financial muscle, but at the same time attracts a high level of scrutiny and unrealistic expectations by the electorate.

‘State-party infusion’