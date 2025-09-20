Why is Uganda’s private capital market cash poor?

Think back to Airbnb in 2007: a small team with a risky idea, but in a market where money could move. Investors could get in—and, crucially, get out. Even when one deal failed, another door opened. Now picture a Ugandan startup. The doors don’t open as easily. New listings are rare, reselling a stake is tough, and big buyouts remain mostly talk.

And that’s where private capital, which is split between venture capital for early-stage businesses and private equity for more established firms, comes in to plug the financing gap of risky infant businesses. “Ugandan businesses have great potential. We are known as one of the most entrepreneurial countries in the world. But also, related to that, many of our businesses don’t make it to their fifth birthday. And a lot of that has to do with access to the right finance,” says Leonard Businge, East Africa Private Equity & Venture Capital Association (EAVCA) country coordinator, Uganda Chapter.

Financial transaction data from Bethel Advisors, the EAVCA, and the Deal Flow Facility under the Financial Sector Deepening (FSD) Uganda shows a deep hesitance toward private equity. One reason, as Paul Bwiso, the chief executive officer of the Uganda Securities Exchange (USE), and former Capital Markets Authority (CMA) chief executive, Keith Kalyegira, have long separately argued, is cultural: at least 70 percent of Ugandan businesses are family-owned, according to the latest Uganda Bureau of Statistics survey. And founders often prefer passing those businesses to children—interested or not—rather than opening up to outside capital.

The result is fragile succession. Once-dominant names such as Aponye (U) Ltd, Ndeeba Hardware, Sembule Steel Mills, Pan World Insurance Company, and Sembuule Investment Bank all struggled or collapsed after their founders. “If those people had been more open to alternative structures, I want to say their chances of survival would be much higher,” notes Amanda Kabagambe, the managing director of Bethel Advisors Ltd, a domestic business advisory services firm.

That is the paradox: private equity—capital that goes in but must eventually come out—could preserve these firms, yet remains the option most resisted.

What is locked capital?

For private equity to deliver returns, there must be mature capital markets that allow investors to exit seamlessly. An exit simply means an investor puts money into a company, and later another buyer comes in, pays them out, and takes their place. In public markets, this is straightforward—trading cash, forex, unit trusts, or shares on the USE is possible because liquidity exists.

In Uganda’s private equity and venture capital, however, that maturity hasn’t developed, making exits far more constrained. “So even if I meet a good business today that I want to invest in, I have to give a return and I have to return the capital to the investors who invested in the funds. It comes back to where I talked about initially, where does the capital come from? It has to be given back,” says Kabagambe. That is why a couple of domestic investment and advisory firms argue that local capital is critical.

How important is domestic capital?

Ugandan-owned businesses are eager for deals and funding, but without enough local money moving in the system, they are forced to compete with more advanced markets for attention. Many end up pitching in London and other global cities—something local portfolio managers often find puzzling. The case for local capital is simple: Ugandan businesses should be talking to the people who use their products daily. That not only builds deeper understanding but also avoids the burden of currency risk.

Currency risk arises when a company borrows in dollars but earns in shillings. Since repayment must still be in dollars, the firm must keep buying foreign currency—exposing it to shifts in exchange rates. “So when you look at our currency devaluation over the past 10 years or the past seven years against the dollar, it’s going to be a devaluation of about 5.0 percent. In Kenya, I think it was 1.15 percent. In Ghana and Nigeria, it's even much higher. So currency risk becomes real because if you borrowed $1,000 in 2000, you're not going to pay back $1,000 in 2005. And, unfortunately, not all our businesses understand the currency risk dynamics,” Kabagambe says.

This is why advisory firms push for two things: education on managing currency risk, and unlocking more local pools of capital—where lenders are comfortable being repaid in shillings. That levels the field for domestic firms.

What is the status quo?

Currently, only export-oriented companies with dollar income find it easier to raise capital since they can service dollar loans without exchange rate stress. Global actors are also stepping in. The European Union, through its development finance institutions, alongside the African Development Bank and the World Bank Group, has created guarantee schemes to absorb some credit and currency risks.

Sources say these schemes are being prepared for Uganda, offering SMEs and large projects a cushion against volatility. That solves part of the financing problem, but another hurdle remains: investors’ opportunity cost, which often weighs more heavily than risk itself.

Angel investors are an option. They sit within the domestic pool and can provide the funding many Ugandan businesses urgently need. The challenge, as several interviews for this publication revealed, is their limited knowledge of local businesses and their models. By nature, angel investors are often wealthy individuals—successful entrepreneurs who thrived in one sector but may not fully grasp the dynamics of another. Many domestic transaction advisers reached out for this article note that this often causes delays: an investor may be keen on a company but holds back until they understand what it does, how it operates, and how it makes money.

“And a way to unlock Angel investment is to equip businesses to learn how to sell their businesses well, to anticipate questions and to answer them better. But then also support Angel investors to understand the kind of risk that they’re taking. If it’s possible to de-risk them in any way, that’s also very important,” Kabagambe says.

What should be done about investor mandates?

Uganda’s investor base is diverse: impact funds, private equity and venture funds, private debt vehicles, development financial institutions, and independent managers—each behaving largely in line with their mandates. Kabagambe, who is also a Partner at TLG Capital, a private credit fund manager focused on Africa, explains that these mandates—set by the people capitalising the funds—are both constraints and opportunities. A mandate outlines the terms of investment: what size of capital is deployed, for how long, in which sectors, and which activities are eligible or excluded.

“So we see that there’s constraints there and limitations purely because of where the capital is coming from. But those constraints also open up opportunities for emerging themes like green finance or gender-specific financing or climate-resilient financing. So whilst investors do dictate where capital flows, they are also leading us towards emerging pools of financing,” she illustrates. Debt is the most common instrument, easier to price and monitor in uncertain environments. Equity appears where funds are structured to take longer bets.

Development Financial Institutions (DFIs) and generalist managers often run blended books to match the shorter cash cycles of SMEs. Guarantees and grants exist, but are no longer the backbone—concessional money has thinned, leaving most vehicles to stand on commercial legs. Sector preferences shift with opportunity. Because deal flow is uneven, many investors keep an open mind. When they do choose, they lean toward Uganda’s comparative advantages, but move higher up the value chain.

So what is the best bet?

Agriculture attracts interest, though investors prefer agro-processing, exports, and agri-tech over pure primary farming, which is volatile under climate risk.

Financial services and technology remain strong draws—business models are easier to structure, whether in payments, regulated lending, or software that formalises everyday transactions. Health, renewables, and broader “green” themes are gaining traction as ESG incentives nudge capital that way. Manufacturing has some pull, but high upfront costs, currency exposure, and infrastructure risk limit enthusiasm.

“About half the investors maintain a local presence. That usually translates into faster diligence and better context. The other half operate from regional hubs and rely on partners,” says Businge. He adds: “Formal registration with the capital markets regulator is still limited; new guidelines and tax incentives are improving sentiment, but most investors want to see consistent implementation before changing how they operate.” A large share of fund capital originates from DFIs and international partners—patient, catalytic, and credibility-enhancing. Wealthy individuals and corporates also matter, bringing faster decisions, strategic fit, and appetite for growth stories.

Domestic institutions such as pensions and insurers, however, remain under-mobilised. That’s a missed lever: local capital reduces foreign-exchange risk and deepens markets. Three fund managers interviewed for this article noted one more barrier: “Even when local wealthy investors are willing, fund advisory committees can vet or block new entrants, and stricter ‘know your customer’ checks sometimes stop otherwise suitable locals from joining.”

What risk problem are we looking at here?

Data from the Deal Flow Facility under Financial Sector Deepening Uganda shows that most cross-border capital arrives in hard currency. That shields investors from a weakening shilling but shifts the risk to businesses that earn in shillings. There are tools to manage that risk—diversifying across countries, buying hedges from specialist providers, fixing interest rates, indexing repayments, or backing exporters who earn dollars. But in practice, these measures often make capital more expensive rather than less risky for entrepreneurs.

“Very few managers are able to raise significant local-currency pools, which is the cleanest fix. So borrowers worry their repayments will swell if the shilling weakens, while investors worry their dollar returns will shrink. Stalemate: the simplest path—lend in dollars—wins by default,” says Kabagambe. Another feature of the Ugandan market is that cheque sizes tend to be smaller than regional averages, since many companies are still early in their journey. Three private capital investors interviewed for this article consistently stressed that people matter most: “the character and reputation of the owners, a credible track record, and a plan that makes operational sense. Collateral and guarantees matter less than outsiders might think; what matters more is a system you can trust—predictable rules, enforceable contracts, and the ability to move profits and capital when it’s time.”

Kabagambe notes that most domestic SMEs are still rated as high-risk because of limited collateral options. “I think the market still needs a lot more support on de-risking mechanisms because we’ve unfortunately fallen into funds that have got capital allocations from Uganda but have not been able to deploy all the capital that they intended to deploy,” she says.

Can you speak to the business data problem?

A 2025 survey by Bethel Advisors, EAVCA, and the Deal Flow Facility shows that investors often struggle to locate opportunities that withstand scrutiny. The survey shows that the basic information needed—market sizes, unit economics, customer data—is frequently incomplete. Entrepreneurs, on their side, also struggle to locate investors, making diligence slow and painstaking.

Kabagambe points out that gaps in data and market intelligence still weaken Uganda’s private capital market. “Because you see a business trying to pitch to a London-based investor and telling them that this business is going to grow 10 times or three times in five years, but against what would you give your investor confidence? An investment decision is made by instinct, not always, but data as well and there’s a couple of things that you back. It’s not instinct only. It has to be data-driven,” she says, adding, “It has to be defended beyond a good conversation that an entrepreneur has with an investor. And so a need for market data, industry data, product data, pricing data becomes very important because that’s what informs how a company will perform over time.”

Part of mobilising local capital, she argues, is to create more use cases—more examples that demonstrate viability. Uganda has many startups, but very few local investors are even aware of the opportunities. As Businge notes, most entrepreneurs pitch to foreign funds rather than to local individuals: “So again, it’s also a bit of a knowledge gap on that side. So it’s to offer them the opportunity, put them in more rooms where they can pitch to more local investors.”

One emerging solution is corporate venture capital.

“Some of the more established markets, like India, for example, have grown because of large corporates, large corporate entities investing in local startups,” Businge says. EAVCA, working with the Science and Technology Institute in the Office of the President, is now encouraging Uganda’s corporates—MTN, Airtel, the larger banks—to devote at least part of their portfolios to local startups.

There are signs of progress. Market intelligence data from EAVCA shows domestic investor participation is increasing across the continent, and Uganda is no exception. Still, most large-ticket investments—$1 million to $10 million—are from foreign funds. Local funds tend to be smaller and provide smaller cheques.

Uganda has two domestically domiciled funds actively investing: Yield Fund, which has made 15 agriculture-focused investments, and Inua Capital, a sector-agnostic fund that has also backed several businesses. The challenge is visibility.

“One of the dynamics of our industry is once you declare that you’ve invested X amount of money in a company, you declare in the morning, by midday, three government agencies are moved in,” notes one adviser. That creates activity but discourages transparency, leaving local capital under-recognised and under-mobilised. Valuation is the pressure point. Without trusted benchmarks and with patchy reporting, price discovery becomes guesswork.



