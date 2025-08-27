Why Kalangala loses 8 out of every 10 referred babies

Health officials in the island district of Kalangala have raised alarm over high newborn mortality rates, revealing that eight out of every 10 referred infants die from respiratory complications. Dr Frank Kisakye, the officer-in-charge of Kalangala Health Centre IV, described the situation as dire and called for urgent interventions. “The facility receives 10 to 15 newborn referrals every quarter from health units on distant islands.

Sadly, up to 80 percent die due to breathing complications and delays in accessing specialised care. Even survivors often suffer lifelong complications,” said Dr Rose Tumusiime of Masaka Regional Referral Hospital in an interview on August 24. Dr Kisakye identified birth asphyxia and prematurity as the leading causes of newborn deaths in the district, compounded by inadequate neonatal care. He said poor management of babies in the first days of life also increases the risk of respiratory problems.

“Many mothers from Kyamuswa, Bufumira, Mazinga, and Bubeke begin labour on the islands and end up delivering in wooden boats before reaching a health facility. By the time they arrive, both mother and child are exhausted and often in urgent need of oxygen,” he said. According to Dr Tumusiime, 10 to 15 fragile babies are referred to Masaka hospital each quarter, with nearly half dying en route. To manage emergencies, Kalangala Health Centre IV has long improvised with makeshift Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) devices crafted from empty saline bottles, alongside phone consultations with specialists in Masaka.

These revelations came during the launch of the first fully-fledged Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Kalangala Health Centre IV on August 18. The Shs50 million facility was donated by the Rotary Club of Muyenga Tank Hill, in partnership with six other Rotary clubs, Joint Medical Stores, and the Free O₂ Foundation. The new unit features a solar-powered oxygen generation system capable of producing 93 percent pure oxygen, CPAP machines, patient monitoring systems, and a backup oxygen cylinder that automatically activates in case of malfunction. Dr Kenneth Lubango, the president of the Rotary Club of Muyenga Tank Hill, said the project was born out of recognition that 75 percent of newborns referred from island health units eventually end up at Masaka hospital.

“As Rotarians, we decided to provide a sustainable, solar-powered oxygen system with lifetime maintenance. Joint Medical Stores will oversee servicing and training, while the facility will only cover spare parts after the warranty,” Dr Lubango said. Ms Christine K Kawooya, the Rotary District 9214 governor for Uganda and Tanzania, explained that the project is part of her flagship initiative, Oxygen as a Service, aimed at improving maternal and newborn health. “Eight out of 10 babies who die after birth fail to breathe properly. If this intervention saves even half of them, it will be a major milestone,” she said, adding that Kalangala was chosen because it is a hard-to-reach district where mothers and babies face the greatest risks.

The ICU project was supported by more than seven Rotary clubs, including Muyenga Tank Hill, Muyenga, Entebbe Base, Munyonyo, Kalangala, and Kisugu Victoria View. Dr Kisakye welcomed the intervention, saying it would drastically reduce newborn deaths. “This oxygen system will deliver safe, regulated oxygen to newborns. With it, we can save more lives here and reduce referrals to Masaka,” he said. Ms Resty Nakawungu, the vice chairperson of Kalangala District, said the unit will also ease financial and emotional burdens on mothers. “Women from far-off islands spend heavily on transport to Kalangala, and even more when referred to Masaka for food and accommodation.

With this ICU, those costs and risks will be reduced, and more babies will survive,” she said. She recalled cases of mothers delivering in boats en route to Kalangala, with distressed newborns later referred to Masaka. “This ICU will greatly reduce such tragedies,” she added. Kalangala District relies mainly on Kalangala and Bukasa health centre IVs. For more than a decade, district leaders have appealed for Kalangala Health Centre IV to be upgraded to referral hospital status, but this has not yet materialised.

Background

The district has 21 health centres, though some health centre IIs were recently closed under a Ministry of Health policy shift. Residents in remote areas, such as Nkose in Mazinga Sub-county near Tanzania’s Bukoba islands, must travel at least 11 nautical miles across Lake Victoria to reach Kachungwa Health Centre III, which only provides basic maternity and HIV services. For major illnesses or complications, many patients opt to travel to Rakai or Masaka, which are often closer than Kalangala or Bukasa.

