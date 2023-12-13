Why Kalerwe roundabout is a deathtrap

Road users have said most of the road crashes at Kalerwe roundabout on the Northern Bypass occur due to lack of sensitisation on traffic lights.

On Monday, a road safety report revealed that most road crashes in Kampala City occur at the roundabouts and street junctions during the night. Kalerwe roundabout was named as the most dangerous spot.

Mr Philimon Twonyeirwe, a boda boda rider on the Northern Bypass, yesterday said most of the road accident victims are pedestrians who cross the road without following the traffic lights and refuse to use the existing flyover.

“I think the flyover is too long and those rushing end up crossing the road from down, hence some are knocked,” he said.

Mr Ashiraf Muganga, a taxi conductor at Marine Taxi Stage, Kalerwe, said some motorists abuse traffic lights.

“A pedestrian may cross following the traffic lights yet the drivers and riders at some point don’t, and end up in a mess of accidents,” he said.

Mr Muganga also said some motorists drive under the influence of alcohol and drugs, and end up speeding.

A food vendor near Kalerwe roundabout asked parents to monitor their children as they use the road, especially during the long Christmas holiday.

“Majority of the children loitering around the city are picking bottles to get money. At least go with them to your workplace,” she said, after revealing a case of a 10-year-old boy who was knocked two weeks ago while crossing the road.

Some road users said they do not use the existing flyover, claiming it is a little far away from the roundabout.

Unra tasked

Mr Sulaiman Katende, the vice chairperson of the Kibe Northern Bypass Stage, said the Uganda National Roads Authority (Unra) should review the construction of the road section, saying it becomes very congested, especially in the morning when people are buying food from Kalerwe market.

“What pedestrians and all road users should know is that people are not informed on how those road signs work, many of them fall prey to road accidents because there is still a gap in how the traffic lights operate,” he added.

Mr Isma Kavuma, a resident, asked traffic police to deploy their officers around Kalerwe roundabout to rein in all boda boda riders who abuse the traffic lights.

Mr Fred Sserugo, a taxi driver at Kalerwe, said the government should educate pedestrians about the road signs.

Mr Godfrey Boogere, the chairperson of Kisanja Market in Kibe zone, said for over the 30 years he has stayed at Kalerwe, most of the accidents are caused by speeding motorists.

“Unra needs to erect more flyovers if necessary, or put in place alternative means that can keep the road users safe from accidents at Kalerwe,” he said.

Mr Michael Kananura, the spokesperson of the Directorate of Traffic and Road Safety, said they will deploy more officers at all the Northern Bypass roundabouts to reduce the traffic jams.