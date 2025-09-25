Why Kampala metropolitan ranks worst in health indices

At first glance, Kampala Metropolitan area, home to a bustling capital city, appears to enjoy every advantage in healthcare: access to modern hospitals, proximity to national referral centres, and a concentration of skilled professionals. Yet beneath this pleasing urban coating lies a troubling reality: Kampala metropolitan area’s health indices rank among the nation’s worst, and this is not just because complicated cases are referred there.

Recent data from the Ministry of Health reveals Kampala’s institutional maternal mortality rate (IMMR) stands at 213 deaths per 100,000 deliveries. This is significantly higher than the national average of 83 deaths per 100,000 deliveries, with Teso recording the lowest at 54 deaths per 100,000 deliveries.

A case study of admission data at Kawempe National Referral Hospital in 2021 by the USAID Maternal Child Health and Nutrition (USAID MCHN) Activity, showed that 85 percent of patients admitted to Kawempe National Referral Hospital (KNRH) are patients from Kampala and Wakiso. Kawempe is one of the highly congested referral health facilities in the country.

“Overall, three-quarters of women admitted into KNRH came from Kampala, either as their home address (booked patients and self-referrals) or referred by facilities located in Kampala,” the study report reads.

The rest of the patients were from Kayunga (8 percent), Luwero (1.5 percent), Mukono (1.4 percent) and other parts of the country (3.4 percent).

The health issues in the Kampala metropolitan area go beyond treatment in hospitals. Wakiso, one of the districts in the metropolitan area, also has one of the highest numbers of children who have never received essential vaccines for the prevention of killer diseases, 25,964 zero-dose children. This is according to another 2024 report by researchers from the Gavi Zero Dose Learning Hub in Uganda.

“Actually, it is very surprising, the biggest burden of poor health indicators is in Kampala Metropolitan –Wakiso, Mukono and Kampala,” notes Dr Richard Mugahi. He is the commissioner for Maternal, Reproductive, and Child Health at the Ministry of Health.

Private ownership

Dr Mugahi explains that this is partly because 90 percent of health facilities in the Kampala metropolitan area are private, often for-profit, making access to affordable care difficult due to high charges in many facilities. “Access to care is at a cost (in Kampala metropolitan area); 90 percent of our health facilities in Kampala are private,” Dr Mugahi explains.

“So the government has only 10 percent, and the 10 percent will be congested,” he adds.

In these public facilities, services are either free or highly subsidised. Due to overwhelming numbers, the quality of care often reduces because of the limited number of health workers attending to many patients. This can affect the health outcomes of patients. Many patients also fail to get care, according to our observations in facilities like Kisenyi Health Centre IV.

Prof Peter Waiswa, a health policy specialist at Makerere University School of Public Health, notes that the city dwellers are struggling due to poor planning by the government. “Kampala ranks worse than the rural areas in terms of health care, especially for the poor,” he says. “This is because first of all, Kampala City Council, which is equivalent to a district, doesn’t have a single hospital under its control,” he reveals, referring to studies they have done in the capital city,” he adds. Many city dwellers, faced with the high cost of living and many having families or dependants, earn an average of Shs489, 000 every month, according to a 2019 report by Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA).

This amount is too low for the families to meet the cost of daily living, educate children, and pay for healthcare in a country without a national health insurance scheme. The average household size in Kampala is four members. The metropolitan area faces challenges such as rapid urbanisation, exposure to high levels of air pollution, inadequate sewerage systems, and a lack of drainage and sanitation facilities, which expose dwellers to many preventable diseases, according to KCCA and politicians. “There is actually better health (care access) upcountry than in Kampala,” Dr Mugahi further observes.

“So the highest number of newborn deaths is in Kampala, the highest number of maternal deaths is in Kampala,” he added.

But he also recognises that these high death rates are also partly driven by complicated cases handled in Kampala because major referral hospitals are built there. “Most people come when they are very sick from Mityana and everywhere to Kampala, and they die here,” he adds.

Referring to their recent study findings on the number of unvaccinated children, Ms Jackline Anena, a technical advisor for vaccines and immunisation at PATH, says they are trying to understand the drivers. According to Ms Anena, Wakiso has 25,964 zero-dose children, Mubende (3,389), and Kasese (943).

“We are conducting a rapid assessment to quickly locate and characterise these zero-dose children and under-immunised children, and missed communities, and understand why they are not being reached,” she says.

Firefighting?

Recently, President Museveni proposed a downgrade of Kiruddu and Kawempe national referral hospitals to general hospital status, as a way to increase access to care for city dwellers. The President stated, during his Parish Development Model tour in Kampala, that the two facilities were intended to decongest Mulago National Referral Hospital by providing general medical services to the locals.

But Mr Museveni indicates that the Ministry of Health instead made them (the two facilities) referral hospitals, which preferably handle complicated cases that can’t be handled in general (district) hospitals or lower health centres. According to information posted by Uganda Media Centre on July 20, the President “announced that Kiruddu and Kawempe will be restored to district hospital status, and new government hospitals will be built in Rubaga, Nakawa, and Kampala Central.”

“When it becomes a referral, where will those in the district go? Those hospitals were meant to decongest Mulago [Hospital]. Don’t go to Mulago, start here, such that most cases are handled here,” he says.

Mr Museveni’s move also follows claims from locals in Kampala that the hospitals are not serving the purpose they were meant to do. Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) only has health centres under its control and not any general (district) hospital. Prof Waiswa, a health systems researcher at Makerere University, says the challenges in healthcare access for Kampala residents require better planning, not orders.

He warns that downgrading these two facilities to general hospital status is not the solution and would be disastrous because they serve essential purposes in the current health system. “Greater Kampala needs general hospitals that are functional and accessible to the poor, which would help to decongest the likes of Kawempe and Kiruddu so that they focus on more specialised cases, but also they do training and research,” Prof Waiswa says.

“If you close Kiruddu referral facility, it means there is no other place we can do things like dialysis, for instance. “If you close Kawempe, then things like caring for women with, let’s say, very complicated pregnancy, or with pre-eclampsia, or even newborn care, very vulnerable newborn, then they will not be there, and then we shall also not be having a place where we do training and research,” he adds.

Influx of refugees

Ms Sharifah Buzeki, the KCCA executive director, notes that there is immense pressure on the health infrastructure in the city as the population of registered refugees in the city rises to 160,000 amid limited or a lack of budget to provide the required social services. There are many unregistered refugees in the city, according to KCCA. “What this means is that the pressure on our facilities and our services goes up because of the numbers that come into the city,” she says.

Ms Dolphin Atieno, a resident of Kansanvu, one of the major slums in Makindye, Kampala city, says that at Kisugu Health Centre III, she gets a lot of challenges in accessing care. “The health workers at Kisugu Health Centre III are very kind, but there are always many patients, and there is a lack of medicine at the facility,” she says.

Mr Adam Kassim Chaze, the chairman of LCII Kisenyi I Parish, says with a population size of 40,000, the number of people has outgrown the health facilities and sanitation services, such as toilets, in the area.

“If you look at Kisenyi, we only have one public health facility [Kisenyi Health Centre IV], yet we have over 40,000 people who live in that area,” he says. “You find a young mother abandoning a sick child because she can’t get medicine in the public hospital and has no money to buy from a private facility, and people are dying helplessly on the streets,” he adds.

Mr Chaze says the government should “provide all parishes within the city with a public health facility because the number of patients is overwhelming the health facility.” “They should also avail enough medicine and access to services should be free of charge,” he adds.

Enlarging existing facilities

Dr Mugahi, however, says there is a special plan that the government has for Kampala. “We are looking at how specifically we can enlarge the smaller facilities in Kampala,” he says.

“We’ve started with those efforts to ensure that they provide better health care and decongest the bigger facilities,” he adds.

Information from the ministry indicates that plans are underway to upgrade Kiswa and Kisenyi health centres into hospital status, meaning they will have a higher budget for drugs and get more health workers to handle patients. Dr Diana Atwine, the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Health, says the government is increasing efforts to address gaps in healthcare. She says they’re also embracing innovations to reduce preventable deaths in the country.

Highlighting Vayu Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) machines and point-of-care ultrasound devices brought into the country by Nicosam Healthcare in partnership with Hatch Technologies, Dr Atwine says the government is embracing and employing new technologies to reduce preventable deaths in the country.

“When you look at our statistics, we have not gotten to where we want to be. We are still losing a number of neonates. We want to make sure that at all levels, up to the Health Centre IVs, we have fully functional Neonatal Care Units (NICUs),” she says.

“Even the scan now, as per the World Health Organisation guidelines, every pregnant woman must have an ultrasound scan. So we really want to ensure that all the levels of care, even Health Center IIs, because women are delivering from there, they are attending antenatal care, and this is the time to pick up complications through ultrasound,” she adds.

Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago

On the issue of urban refugees, Mr Matthew Crentsil, the UNHCR country representative, says they will strengthen the relationship with KCCA and city political leadership to address the needs and concerns of both refugees and the host community.

He says they have already provided support, such as equipment for health facilities to increase access to services for both the hosts and refugees. The donation, including hospital beds, medical devices, computers, and motorcycles, are meant to improve services for both refugees and the host community.

“The UNHCR recognises the fact that the arrival of these refugees has come with a lot of pressure on the basic services -education, health, water infrastructure, even accommodation that is already in short supply due to increasing population,” he says.

“We’ve always been working with KCCA, but have been quite informal, and this is the first time UNHCR is making such a donation of the items, health equipment, education equipment, and so on, to support these facilities in Kampala. “These facilities are open to refugees and Ugandans equally. So we feel it’s absolutely necessary to enhance the capacities of these facilities to be able to provide services to the host community, as well as to refugees, and we are in the process of developing a formal agreement to govern this relationship,” he adds.

However, Kampala Capital City Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago indicates that there is a need for better control of the movement of the refugees and where they settle, with a clear support plan from the government to reduce pressure on social services in Kampala.